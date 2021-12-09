Update Notes 3.1, the last update of 2021

As already anticipated, Battlefield 2042 will receive the new 0.3.1 update tomorrow, December 9th! The update includes improvements to hit logging and projectile scattering, invisible soldier fix, various audio improvements, and much more. Check out the full list below:

Fixes, changes and improvements

General

Ranger’s effective combat range and overall health have been decreased

Improvements to ensure that aiming assistance is more consistent when playing with consoles

Fixed an issue where equipment sometimes went empty on the spawn screen when entering a server, preventing weapon selection.

Your rank settings will now be remembered correctly when refreshing the Battlefield Portal server browser

Xbox – crossplay can now be turned on/off from the Xbox Options menu

People who are not group leaders can now cancel while waiting in line

audio

Fixed an issue where soldiers did not always make specific footstep sounds indoors

Adjustments to the overall audio experience to improve clarity, distance, and directional perception

weapons

Removed jump from Underbarrel Grenades when firing at short ranges.

40mm AP grenades now correctly damage vehicles

Fixed some weapons that displayed wrong ammo counts for specific magazines.

The reload animation of the DXR-1 and NTW-50 Bolt Rifles has been increased by 0.2 second

Adjusted scatter values ​​for most weapons, which results in a faster decrease in scatter when firing fast or making short bursts

Adjusted bullet dispersion for most weapons. Now it takes a little longer for weapons to become very imprecise on multiple shots

We adjust the recoil values ​​to avoid aggressive kickback jumps for the AK24, LCMG, PKP-BP, SFAR-M GL and PP-29

Non-sight firing accuracy has been improved for all submachine guns so they stand out better from other automatic weapons archetypes

Light machine gun scatter and recoil have been reduced to improve multi-shot performance

Additional improvements to the recoil control of all weapons, specifically automatic weapons

Increased damage and consistency of the MCS-880 when using ballin projectiles or arrows