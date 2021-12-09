Update Notes 3.1, the last update of 2021

As already anticipated, Battlefield 2042 will receive the new 0.3.1 update tomorrow, December 9th! The update includes improvements to hit logging and projectile scattering, invisible soldier fix, various audio improvements, and much more. Check out the full list below:
Fixes, changes and improvements
General
People who are not group leaders can now cancel while waiting in line
Xbox – crossplay can now be turned on/off from the Xbox Options menu
Your rank settings will now be remembered correctly when refreshing the Battlefield Portal server browser
Fixed an issue where equipment sometimes went empty on the spawn screen when entering a server, preventing weapon selection.
Improvements to ensure that aiming assistance is more consistent when playing with consoles
Ranger’s effective combat range and overall health have been decreased
audio
Adjustments to the overall audio experience to improve clarity, distance, and directional perception
Fixed an issue where soldiers did not always make specific footstep sounds indoors
weapons
Removed jump from Underbarrel Grenades when firing at short ranges.
40mm AP grenades now correctly damage vehicles
Fixed some weapons that displayed wrong ammo counts for specific magazines.
The reload animation of the DXR-1 and NTW-50 Bolt Rifles has been increased by 0.2 second
Adjusted scatter values for most weapons, which results in a faster decrease in scatter when firing fast or making short bursts
Adjusted bullet dispersion for most weapons. Now it takes a little longer for weapons to become very imprecise on multiple shots
We adjust the recoil values to avoid aggressive kickback jumps for the AK24, LCMG, PKP-BP, SFAR-M GL and PP-29
Non-sight firing accuracy has been improved for all submachine guns so they stand out better from other automatic weapons archetypes
Light machine gun scatter and recoil have been reduced to improve multi-shot performance
Additional improvements to the recoil control of all weapons, specifically automatic weapons
Increased damage and consistency of the MCS-880 when using ballin projectiles or arrows
Fixed a bug that caused projectiles to fire under the crosshairs of people playing the SFAR-M GL and K30
Vehicles
Fixed a bug where vehicle weapons sometimes did not do explosive damage when hit directly.
- Reduced effectiveness of the land vehicle’s 30mm cannon against infantry. It now overheats faster, has a slightly lower rate of fire and burst damage, and has a higher damage reduction at range.
Rate of fire 350 -> 330
Heat per projectile 0.13 -> 0.14
Heat drop per second 0.5 -> 0.475
Explosion damage: 20 > 18
Hovercraft LCAA – 40mm LPG Grenade Launcher
Explosion damage reduced from 55 -> 35
Now the 40mm Module’s upward firing angle is easier to use
Wildcat EBAA – 57mm Cannon
Scatter removed
Ammo 12 -> 8
Impact damage 85 > 75
Explosion damage: 70 > 35
Devices
Grenade Frag.
Increased time to detonate a frag grenade from 1.1 s to 1.4 s after first jumping on a solid collision
Increased the damage of the Fragmentation Grenades in all game modes to deal 120 damage and guarantee an elimination of armored players as well.
Reduced maximum frag grenade ammo count. and 2 to 1 incendiary
Proximity sensor
Sighting radius reduced from 30 m to 20 m
Reduced usage time from 30 s to 14 s
Reduced the amount of proximity sensors a person can carry and position from 2 to 1
Battlefield Hazard Zone
Fixed an issue that caused the patrolling occupation forces’ LATV4 Recon to show up at the wrong times or not show up
Break
Kaleidoscope – the capture objective on the roof has been removed. There are now two capture targets at the bottom in large BT and one at the bottom in small BT
Orbital – the capture objective on the roof has been removed. There is now a single capture objective at the bottom in large BT and small BT
Hourglass – the capture objective on the roof has been removed. There is now a single capture objective at the bottom in both large BT and small BT. Also fixed an issue where people were appearing out of bounds
Soldier
Improvements in backing up against objects when lying down
Fixed a rare issue where people could become invisible when appearing in an entire/destroyed vehicle
