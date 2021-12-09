urban planner creates ‘sponge cities’ against floods

Yu Kongjian remembers the day he almost died in the river waters. The rains caused Córrego da Areia Branca to flood the rice fields of the agricultural community of Yu, China. At the time, just 10 years old, he ran excitedly to the shores.

Suddenly, the earth beneath his feet collapsed and carried him into the floodwaters with frightening speed. But the reeds and willow banks slowed the river’s flow, allowing Yu to cling to the vegetation and climb out of the water.

“If the river was what it is today, level with concrete walls, I would certainly have drowned,” Yu told the BBC.

That was a turning point that would impact not just his life but all of China.

One of China’s foremost urban planners and dean of Peking University’s prestigious Faculty of Architecture and Landscaping, Yu Kongjian is the professional behind the “sponge city” concept, conceived for flood management and being implemented by several cities. Chinese.

He believes other places can adopt this idea – even when questioning, for example, whether sponge cities really can function in the face of the most severe floods related to climate change.

‘Don’t fight the water’

What if a flood could be something we could embrace instead of dread? This is the central idea of ​​Prof. Yu Kongjian.

Conventional floodwater management involves building pipes or drainage to carry the water as quickly as possible or reinforcing the riverbanks with concrete to ensure they do not overflow.

But a sponge city does the opposite. It seeks to absorb rainwater and slow surface runoff.

The process takes place in three places. The first is the fountain, where, like a sponge with many holes, the city tries to contain the water with several lakes.

The second is along the stream. Instead of trying to quickly channel water away in straight lines, winding rivers with vegetation or floodplains slow the water down – just like the stream that saved Yu’s life. They offer one more benefit, which is the creation of green areas, parks and habitats for animals, purifying surface water with plants that remove polluting toxins and nutrients.

The third is the siphon, from which water is emptied into a river, lake or the sea. Prof. Yu defends that this area remains unoccupied, avoiding construction in low areas. “You can’t fight the water. You have to let it run out,” he says.

The Qiaoyuan Park area in the Chinese city of Tianjin has been maintained as an example of sponge city principles in operation. Image: TURENSCAPE

While similar concepts exist in other parts of the world, the sponge city stands out for its use of natural processes to solve city problems, according to Dr. Nirmal Kishnani, an expert in sustainable design at the National University of Singapore.

“Right now, we’re disconnected…but the idea is that we need to find our way back to being part of nature,” he says.

Prof. Yu and his landscaping company Turenscape have won many awards for this concept, which is influenced in large part by the ancient farming methods he learned growing up in Zhejiang Province, on China’s east coast, such as rainwater storage. in lakes for agriculture.

“Nobody drowned, not even in the monsoon season. We just lived with the water. We adapted to the water when the floods came,” he recalls.

Yu moved to Beijing at the age of 17, where he studied landscaping, and later studied design at Harvard University in the United States. When he returned to his homeland in 1997, China was already deeply mired in the construction frenzy we still see today.

Perplexed by that “grey and lifeless infrastructure”, Prof. Yu began to advocate an urban philosophy based on traditional Chinese concepts.

In addition to sponge towns, for example, he called for the “great foot revolution,” as he calls natural rustic landscaping, as opposed to overly manicured parks, which he likens to the outdated Chinese practice of tying women’s feet.

Prof. Yu believes that coastal cities in China – and elsewhere with a similar climate – have adopted an unsustainable model of city-building. For him, “the technique developed in European countries does not adapt to the monsoon climate. These cities fail because they were colonized by Western culture, copying its infrastructure and its urban model.”

Prof. Yu is considered the father of the sponge city concept in China Image: TURENSCAPE

Initially, he faced opposition from people, some of whom were angered by his vehement criticisms of Chinese engineering, including projects that are nationally proud, like the Three Gorges dam. His criticisms, coupled with his education at Harvard and the approval of the West, led to accusations of treason and of being a “Western spy” undermining Chinese development.

Prof. Yu, who considers himself a child of the Cultural Revolution, finds this idea ridiculous.

“I’m not a Westerner, I’m Chinese traditionalist,” he says, laughing. “We have thousands of years of experience, we have the solution that no one can ignore. We need to follow Chinese models.”

Yu deftly appealed to the Chinese authorities’ sense of patriotism in defense of the sponge cities, aided by press coverage of his ideas following the massive disasters caused by the floods in Beijing and Wuhan in recent years.

The effort brought results. In 2015, with the support of President Xi Jinping, the government announced a multi-million-dollar plan and an ambitious goal: by 2030, 80% of China’s urban areas must have sponge-city elements and recycle at least 70% of their rainwater.

Magic solution?

Around the world, more and more places are struggling with increased rainfall, a phenomenon scientists link to climate change. As temperatures rise with global warming, more and more moisture evaporates into the atmosphere, causing heavier rainfall.

And scientists say this situation will only get worse. In the future, the rains will be more intense and severe than normal. But with stronger storms, is the sponge city really the solution? Some experts are not so sure.

“Sponge cities may only be good for small or mild storms. But with the extreme weather we’re seeing now, we still need to combine them with infrastructure like drainage, pipes and ponds,” says Faith Chan, flood management specialist University of Nottingham Ningbo, China.

He also indicates that for densely populated cities, where space is at a premium, it can be difficult to implement some of Yu’s ideas, such as allocating land for flooding.

Even spending millions, China still suffers from catastrophic floods. Last summer, a series of floods killed 397 people, affected another 14.3 million and caused economic losses of $21.8 billion (about R$ 123 billion), according to United Nations estimates.

But Prof. Yu insists that the wisdom of ancient China cannot be wrong and these failures are caused by the inadequate or fragmented execution of his idea by local authorities.

The flood in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou last July, he said, was a classic example. The city paved its lakes so that there was not enough water retention when the rain started.

The main river had been channeled with concrete drainages, causing the water to flow with the speed “of a toilet flush”, according to Prof. Yu. In addition, important buildings such as hospitals were built on lowlands.

“A sponge city can handle any flood – if it can’t, it’s not a sponge city. It needs to be resilient,” he says.

Does it apply to other countries?

Another question is whether the sponge city concept can really be exported.

Prof. Yu says that flood-prone countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia could benefit from the model and that some places like Singapore, Russia and the United States have started to implement similar concepts.

But much of the success of China’s proliferation of sponge cities is likely due to centralized government and significant state resources.

Prof. Yu claims that a sponge city would only cost “a quarter” of conventional solutions if done correctly. He argues that building on higher ground and allocating land for flooding, for example, would be cheaper than building a system of pipes and tanks.

Many of Turenscape’s projects are now aimed at repairing flood-flash infrastructure and cost millions. That money could have been saved if the authorities had followed the Sponge City principles from the beginning, according to Prof. Yu.

For him, using concrete to fight floods is like “drinking poison to quench your thirst… it’s a limited vision. We need to change the way we live to adapt to the climate. If they don’t adopt my solution, they won’t succeed.