US agency authorizes medicine for those who cannot be vaccinated against Covid-19

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on US agency authorizes medicine for those who cannot be vaccinated against Covid-19 7 Views

AstraZeneca medicine will be intended for people who cannot receive the immunizers due to a medical condition; drug is administered in two consecutive injections

Cadu Rolim/Estadão ContentMedicine is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies and given in two consecutive injections.

The regulatory agency of U.S, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of a drug to prevent contagion by coronavirus. According to a statement, the remedy, produced by AstraZeneca, will be intended for people who, due to some medical condition, cannot be vaccinated. “At vaccines proved to be the best defense against Covid-19, but there are immunocompromised individuals who may not have an enhanced immune response to the vaccine and need alternative prevention,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Named Evusheld, the medicine it’s a combination of two monoclonal antibodies and administered in two consecutive injections, one per antibody. It is suitable for adults and children over 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kilos. The FDA further warned that the drug is not authorized for treatment against Covid-19 or for prevention after possible exposure to coronavirus, nor is it a replacement for vaccines for the broad population.

*With EFE

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Metaverse cryptocurrency plummets 99% and drops from US$ 801 to US$ 4 and team announces end of project

Metaverse-based game CryptoMines announced the end of the project, leaving the game’s token investors suffering …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved