US agency authorizes use of antibodies to prevent covid

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on US agency authorizes use of antibodies to prevent covid 6 Views

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday authorized the use of AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail to prevent covid-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of serious side effects from covid vaccines. coronavirus.

The antibody cocktail, called Evusheld, is authorized only for adults and teenagers who are not infected with the new coronavirus and have not recently been exposed to an infected individual, the regulator said.

Authorization of the treatment, consisting of two monoclonal antibodies (tixagevimab and cilgavimab), marks a significant step for AstraZeneca, whose widely used Covid-19 vaccine has yet to be approved by US authorities.

Last month, AstraZeneca struck a deal to provide the US government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld, which has already been shown to reduce the risk of people developing any symptoms of Covid-19 by 77% in a late-stage trial.

While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies and infection-fighting cells, Evusheld contains laboratory-made antibodies designed to stay in the body for months to contain the virus if infected.

AstraZeneca’s treatment, given as two sequential injections, is designed to last from several months to a year.

While vaccines currently provide the best defense against Covid-19, certain immunocompromised individuals or those who have a history of severe adverse reactions to a vaccine need an alternative prevention option, said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research of the FDA.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Direcional (DIRR3) and XP (XPBR31) announce investment agreement in real estate loan startup Direto

Direcional Engenharia (DIRR3) informed the market on Thursday (9) that the company and XP Inc. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved