US Coast Guard Conducts Rescue Operation in Car Fallen in Niagara Falls | World

The United States Coast Guard carried out on Wednesday (8) a rescue operation in Niagara Falls, where a car ended up in the water, near one of the falls in the national park.
A woman around 60 years of age was removed from the vehicle. She was without vital signs and received first aid and was transported in an ambulance, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to local broadcaster WIVB, on the CBS network.
According to New York State Parks Police Commander Christopher Rola, it is believed that she was alone in the car.
Firefighters tried to approach the vehicle at Niagara Falls with the help of a helicopter — Photo: NBC
A diver was lowered by a US Coast Guard helicopter into his car, carrying an ax which he used to open the passenger door. He pulled the woman inside and managed to get her out of there. The two were then brought to shore.
The stretch of river where the car was located is quite rough and it was snowing at the time, which made it difficult for rescuers to act.
Police were able to identify the license plate of the car and check the name of its owner, but did not release the name or whether it was the woman inside.
