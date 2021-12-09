vaccination in Rio will resume tomorrow

Hours after the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), informs that he has made available 400,000 doses of the flu vaccine to Rio, the State Health Department (SES) announced that it received 100,000 vials from the Ministry of Health yesterday afternoon. All vaccines will be destined for the capital of Rio de Janeiro, which would withdraw the batch yesterday at the General Storage Coordination (CGA), in Niterói.

The office of the municipal Health Department said that the doses will be distributed to all 280 vaccination posts. The application should only resume tomorrow. The capital had suspended flu immunization on Saturday.

The day before yesterday, the State Department of Health confirmed that the Ministry of Health would send 160,000 doses to be distributed to all Rio de Janeiro cities. Of these, one hundred thousand would be transferred to the capital. According to the ministry, it has been necessary to relocate doses of the immunizing agent from other states to meet the demand in Rio.

Father thanks Doria

Doria made the announcement about the transfer on a social network. “The government of SP, through the Butantan Institute, will donate this week 400,000 doses of the flu vaccine to the city of Rio de Janeiro. The effort is aimed at alleviating the outbreak of the disease that affects the population of Rio de Janeiro. #TogetherForSaúde”, he wrote.

Paes replied: “Thank you Governor @jdoriajr. As the father of Covid’s vaccine, now I name you (here in Rio I can) the father of the Influenza vaccine. Cariocas are grateful”.

The mayor said that the municipal health secretary, Daniel Soranz, made contact with the Butantan Institute, which traditionally produces the flu vaccine every year in Brazil, and governor João Doria offering the doses.