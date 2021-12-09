VIDEO: child hangs from a building in Niterói and scares neighbors | Rio de Janeiro

A video that went viral on social media by showing a child walking through the window of a building in Niterói, Metropolitan Region of Rio.

The situation took place in a building located on Avenida Roberto Silveira, in Icaraí, very close to Campo de São Bento, in the South Zone of the city.

O g1 was at the site this Wednesday morning (8) . “I was in the building behind when I heard a mason, who works on a construction site nearby, screaming. I went to the porch and saw the child. I got desperate and started screaming too. That’s when those responsible saw what was happening and ran to the room to get the child out of there. Be terrified,” said a maid who works in a neighboring building.

In the images, people who were in a building opposite were in despair at the possibility of the boy’s fall.

“The little boy is at the window, miss. The lady’s son is at the window. Go to the bedroom, guys. Compassion!”

When they hear the screams, the adults who were on the balcony of the apartment realize the situation. One of the men runs into the room and manages to get the boy out of the window.

Other family neighbors commented on the scare they got. “It was a horrible scene, the bricklayer in the other apartment got desperate screaming a person in the apartment where the event occurred, to the doorman to warn that the child was at the window, the child opened and closed the window and walked from one side to the another, unfortunately I watched everything,” said a resident on a social network.