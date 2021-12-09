VIDEO: Sthefane Matos shows off butt and seduces Dynho Alves | The Farm 13

Sthefane Matos, known as Sthe Matos, is increasingly “loose” in Record’s confinement reality. Invited to join ‘The Farm 13‘, the Bahian was the most voted in the ‘Paiol TikTok’ and won a spot at the headquarters, along with the other pedestrians. Unaware that she is single, the digital influencer always quotes Victor Igoh, a model who has already given up on his relationship with the famous woman after several controversies.

A new video involving Sthefane Matos and Dynho Alves circulates on the internet and the scene in question draws a lot of attention. This time the participant dared and appeared showing too much, displeasing followers and internet users. Subscribers of PlayPlus, Record’s paid streaming, followed through pay-per-view the exact moment when Sthe pulls her denim shorts up, showing the flesh of her ass.

The artist who is following Sthefane Matos in the activity, he is the dancer and singer Dynho Alves. According to viewers, the blogger would be trying to show off for the boy. He is also still single, the negative repercussions involving the duo’s approach displeased MC Mirella, who divorced the ex-participant of ‘Power Couple Brasil 5’.

A profile on TikTok (@maah5oo), with the name of Marcela, released the video and criticized Sthe Matos’ attitude: “Is it over there [Sthefane] will lift her shorts and she will start to crouch down in front of him [Dynho]. I’m shocked! I’m shocked! Dude, look at this. You can’t even defend a creature like that. I swear I’m shocked! Now she’s going to start bending down, look over there. Just for him to stay, bro, I’m shocked. I’m in shock!”

Continues after advertising

Twitter got into an uproar with the video and fans of ‘The Farm’ soon stirred up the social network with criticism. Daniela Solange wrote: “I think Sthe and Dynho forget they’re on a reality show. Really!”. Juliana also rocked the famous: “It’s already Dynho and Sthe together again. Aff! What a laziness”. Brenda Lawrence needled the pair of friends: “When I think it’s not going to get worse, it gets worse”.

I think sthe and dynho forget that they’re on a reality show, really!!!!! — daniela solange🤍 (@danielasolangec) December 8, 2021

Netizens leak video where Sthe supposedly lifts his shorts to chop firewood in front of Dynho😱: — BABALIZANDO THE FARM🤠 (@babalizand0) December 8, 2021

It’s already dynho and sthe together again, oh how lazy — 👑 (@julianacnha) December 8, 2021