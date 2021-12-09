Viih Tube Reveals It Was With 46 People In Three Days

posted on 12/8/2021 23:23



ViihTube slept on a sofa at the party, woke up and went to kiss Lipe – (credit: Reproduction)

That the making out went loose in Gkay’s Farofa everyone already knows. The novelty of the moment that left netizens shocked was the amount of mouths that Viih Tube kissed during the three days of the party. In a video recorded by the influencer Matheus Mazzafera, for Instagram stories, the ex-bbb admitted to having stayed with 46 people.

In a previous story Matheus crossed paths with Viih at the party and asked her about how many people she had stayed with, “Kitty, come here, will there be anyone left for me to kiss?” asks Mazzafera. Viih says no, and the YouTuber asks “How many people have you kissed more or less?” “18. In total I think it was”, she replies. “In the past crumb I kissed 20”, confessed Matheus. Later, YouTuber found ex-bbb again and Fael Ozimo, ex-On Vacation with Ex, interferes saying “46 she kissed”.

Indignant, Matheus goes to take satisfaction with Vitória. “No, wait, I need to understand this right. She lied to me. Viih Tube, tell if it’s true or if it’s a lie. Was it 46?” he asks. “Friend, there’s no one left,” she replies.

After the repercussion of the video, Viih went to Twitter and made fun of the rake that passed. “I didn’t get thrush people, that’s what matters,” wrote the influencer.

I didn’t get thrush people that’s what matters — Viih Tube ???? (@viihtube) December 8, 2021

3 days of party

On Tuesday (7/12) Viih Tube revealed having hooked up with Lipe Ribeiro, Yá Burihan’s ex-boyfriend, and even swore exclusivity to the ex-A Fazenda. “I’m yours,” guaranteed the blogger. The couple was even seen enjoying the Dark Room, as delivered by comedian Lucas Rangel. “Viih Tube was tied to the bed with handcuffs and all. And he left there on a leash with Lipe taking him”, he said, laughing in stories on Instagram.

After the squeegee that passed in Farofa, the public asks for Viih Tube in the next edition of the MTV reality series, On vacation with his ex.

viih tube planting in gkay’s crumb to harvest on vacation with her ex, sure — Diego Gomes (@putsdiego) December 8, 2021

After leaving the bolsonaro, what Brazilians want most is the viih tube on vacation with ex EU IA AMAR TANTO — levizinha (@bibislevi) December 7, 2021

During the three days of the party organized by Gkay, in Fortaleza, what was not lacking was frills and gossip for internet users who followed everything through social networks. From reconciliation to breakouts, weighty musical attractions and a lot of drinking, Farofa was one of the most talked about subjects since it started on Sunday.