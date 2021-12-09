Volkswagen Amarok wins teaser and reveals interior for the 1st time

Volkswagen presented a teaser for the new Amarok, which will be unveiled in 2022 and will be made in South Africa and Argentina. The image suggests a more evolved look of the model that will share platform with Ford Ranger. But, of course, the German vehicle will have unique body panels, adopting Volkswagen’s design language.

It is possible to see at the front the headlights connected by an LED strip, with hood and fenders giving a robust air to the project’s layout. In the teaser, the Amarok is seen with off-road tires and other roof props. His painting alludes to the Wilderness Foundation Africa (WFA), an organization that protects rhinos.

The big news about the teaser is the fact that the interior is shown for the first time. The Ford Ranger similarities are clear, with a large touchscreen and a digital instrument panel. The differences are mainly in the steering wheel and the dashboard.

According to the brand, the Volkwagen “will not be detained by any rough terrain” and will “feature unprecedented innovations in this segment”, along with “significantly more driver assistance systems”.

Sales will start in Europe in late 2022, and will be followed by other markets.

