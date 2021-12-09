Wanessa Camargo breaks the silence and talks about Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s partner

Singer Wanessa Camargo commented on Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s partner, in a series on Netflix

In the documentary series It’s love, which will arrive on Netflix this Thursday (9), the singer Wanessa Camargo (38) commented on Graciele Lacerda (40), the current partner of the father, Zeze di Camargo (53).

“When I decided to actually have a relationship with her, it was very real. It was very, ‘I don’t want any more fuss, I don’t want any more fights'” recalled the pop artist who today maintains a peaceful relationship with Espírito Santo.

“Is it over there [a Graciele] it makes my father happy, I have to accept it…”, completed the famous in one of the episodes of the attraction that will surely draw attention in the streaming platform’s catalogue.

RELATIONSHIP OF ZEZÉ AND ZILU!

Wanessa also commented on her feelings about the separation between Zezé and Zilu Camargo (62). “He [Zezé] he was always away and I missed him so much, I didn’t understand that. I had to question if I really wanted to sing or make my dad proud, be closer to him. I feel the love my parents have for me, but I need to free myself from the need to feel their love”, he said.

See an excerpt from the series É o Amor!





