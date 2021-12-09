Wanessa Camargo breaks the silence and talks about Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s partner

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Wanessa Camargo breaks the silence and talks about Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s partner 5 Views

Singer Wanessa Camargo commented on Graciele Lacerda, Zezé’s partner, in a series on Netflix

In the documentary series It’s love, which will arrive on Netflix this Thursday (9), the singer Wanessa Camargo (38) commented on Graciele Lacerda (40), the current partner of the father, Zeze di Camargo (53).

“When I decided to actually have a relationship with her, it was very real. It was very, ‘I don’t want any more fuss, I don’t want any more fights'” recalled the pop artist who today maintains a peaceful relationship with Espírito Santo.

“Is it over there [a Graciele] it makes my father happy, I have to accept it…”, completed the famous in one of the episodes of the attraction that will surely draw attention in the streaming platform’s catalogue.

RELATIONSHIP OF ZEZÉ AND ZILU!

Wanessa also commented on her feelings about the separation between Zezé and Zilu Camargo (62). “He [Zezé] he was always away and I missed him so much, I didn’t understand that. I had to question if I really wanted to sing or make my dad proud, be closer to him. I feel the love my parents have for me, but I need to free myself from the need to feel their love”, he said.

See an excerpt from the series É o Amor!


Last accessed: 09 Dec 2021 – 14:09:40 (405934).

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Zilu and Graciele disagree with the alleged betrayals of Zezé Di Camargo, who shoots at the ex in a documentary series: “He didn’t do more than the obligation”

The documentary series “É o Amor” was launched this Thursday (9), on Netflix, which brings …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved