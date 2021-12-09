‘We weren’t born to be monogamous’, says Samara Felippo about a relationship with a comedian – Zoeira

The actress Samara Felippo, for seven years dating comedian Elídio Sanna, said in an interview with YouTuber channel More than 8 minutes, by the presenter Rafinha Bastos, is getting used to the idea of ​​having a open relationship. The artist says that she has already had such an experience with her current boyfriend.

“I’m not at the level of saying we’re super open. It’s already happened and it wasn’t a problem. The partnership needs to be understood, but it’s not easy. There’s always the possibility of your partner falling in love with someone else. But Elídio is super in his.” said Samara.

Monogamy

The actress also commented on how monogamy is taboo in society, claiming that conversation is the most important thing in the relationship.

“We weren’t born to be monogamous. I know it’s taboo for many people I know, but what jealousy is this that turns to proof of love? I am free, and my boyfriend understands that well. We haven’t been together for seven years for nothing. There are limits, of course, there are agreements. There are situations that are not so comfortable, and then we sit down to talk”.

Samara Felippo and Elídio Sanna

Finally, Felippo says that he constantly tries to read about the subject and always seeks to debate more with Sanna on the subject.

“When it was a problem, it was very well resolved. The partnership understands which place is this that bothers. Nor do we have this very active life, of having people besides us. But it’s a place that I want to grow more and more with him, understand? Debate more and more with him,” explained the actress.