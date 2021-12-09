What Grêmio needs to avoid relegation in Brasileirão – 12/09/2021

After spending 37 rounds in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, Grêmio reached the final round alive and still have chances to escape Serie B. To avoid relegation, however, Tricolor Gaucho needs three results in their favor tonight ( 9), in parallel games starting at 9:30 pm (GMT).

Grêmio’s first obligation is to beat the already champion Atlético-MG, at home. A draw or a loss means relegation, whatever it is in the other matches of the round.

If they manage to fulfill their homework, Vagner Mancini’s team rises to 43 points and has a chance of remaining in the elite. For this, however, it depends on the results of Juventude and Bahia. Grêmio is only saved if it manages to pass both of them in this last round, and that is only possible if both lose. Juventude host Corinthians at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, while Bahia visit Fortaleza at Castelão — a draw that is, by one or the other, brings down the team from Rio Grande do Sul.

In short, the only chance for Grêmio to save itself is to win and count on the defeats of Juventude and Bahia. In this scenario, all three clubs would finish the Brasileirão with 43 points, but the team from Rio Grande do Sul would pass the tiebreaker because it would reach 12 victories (Bahia has 11, and Juventude, 10).

According to UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais), Grêmio has a 96.1% probability of falling. Bahia has a 51.8% risk and Juventude 48.1% in the survey.