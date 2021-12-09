What will the 5G plans look like? Packages will have different prices, and unlimited plan may no longer exist
Yadunandan Singh
RIO – The famous “unlimited” offers in mobile telephony may not have space in future 5G telephony plans. In addition, package prices tend to be higher than current ones due to the higher speed and lower latency that will be offered by telecoms.
The president of TIM Brasil and CEO of Telecom Italia, Pietro Labriola, at a press conference, gave details of how the company’s commercial strategy will be. To explain the pricing mechanics, he alluded to Uber’s plans:
– When you use Uber, you have Uber Black and other levels. And the price is related to the level of service. So will 5G have the same price as 4G? There are several answers,” he said.
Labriola also questioned the existence of unlimited plans on 5G. He recalled that in countries such as the United States, telecoms sell unlimited packages, but restrict their use “if you are having an anomalous or non-standard use” with internet cuts or speed reductions.
Companies abroad also prohibit mobile packages from routing data with other users.
– In the US, the law allows a communication of this type, but, in fact, the plan is not unlimited. This cannot be done in Brazil because you cannot be unlimited if you are not unlimited. Therefore, there are few places in the world where they have truly unlimited offers. All companies work to achieve an economic and financial result. So, it’s important to understand if this is feasible.
Alberto Griselli, the operator’s commercial vice president, recalled that 5G has some variables that allow flexibility to build packages with different services for different consumer profiles:
– 5G has higher speed and services with lower latency. These features allow you to build tariff plans to meet the needs of different types of customers. And this allows you to give something for everyone and something more sophisticated for a group that wants to buy something more sophisticated.
Today, the prices of 5G DSS packages are the same as 4G, according to executives, as the speed is not the same as pure 5G. In addition, it will not be necessary to change the chip (which is 4G) to have access to 5G, said the executives. All you need to do is have a compatible device on the network. standalone (or pure 5G).
– 5G will revolutionize economic activity and give a boost never seen before. The expectation is that the services are in the capitals before the initial deadline (set by Anatel for mid-2022). We are ready to start – stated Labriola.
