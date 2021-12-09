WhatsApp doesn’t back up? 5 solutions for mobile error | Social networks

WhatsApp backup may have errors from time to time, which can be fixed with a few simple tips. Actions such as canceling automatic backup to back up manually, or turning off iCloud Drive on iPhone (iOS) and then turning it back on can solve potential feature issues.

In the list below, the TechAll gathered five tips with possible solutions for when WhatsApp backup crashes on Android and iPhone (iOS). Below, check out what steps to take and what to do to fix the problem.

WhatsApp backup can fail for a variety of reasons, but you can fix this issue with a very simple step: turning backup off and then back on. If WhatsApp backup is set to automatic mode, you can disable it and complete the backup of your conversations manually.

To do this, on Android, open WhatsApp and access the application’s settings. Then tap on the “Conversations” tab. Then tap “Backup conversations” and in the “Back up to Google Drive” section, select the “Never” option. Then go back to the previous screen and copy manually by tapping “Backup”.

On the iPhone (iOS), tap on the “Settings” tab, then “Conversations”, “Conversation Backup” and “Auto Backup”. On the next screen, select the “No” option. Now go back to the previous screen and tap on “Backup now” to backup manually.

2. Disable and enable iCloud Drive

It is possible for iCloud to fail when trying to restore a WhatsApp backup on iPhone (iOS). As with the previous topic, this problem can also be easily fixed with a simple trick. To fix it, open the iPhone settings, tap its name, then tap “iCloud”. Then disable the switch next to “iCloud Drive” and enable it again. To check if the issue is resolved, you can restart your phone and try to recover the backup again.

3. Change cell network

If the problem with the WhatsApp backup persists, you might want to check your Internet connection. You should look for a Wi-Fi network that you are already used to using, and it is also worth checking for instabilities in the connection using another device (which could be your computer or tablet, for example). Also, pay attention to the phrases “Unable to connect to the Internet” or “No Internet connection”, which may appear just below the network if the connection is not available.

4. Disable cell phone battery saving mode

Android battery saving mode may interfere with WhatsApp backup. Therefore, it is worth disabling the feature before backing up conversations in the app. To check if the functionality is turned on, go to your phone settings and tap on “Battery”. Then select “Battery saver” and on the next screen tap on the “Disable now” button if the feature is enabled.

5. Check free space on iCloud

Backup may also have errors on iPhone (iOS) if there is no free storage space on iCloud. To save the backup, you need to have at least 2.05 times more space available than the size of the backup you want to make. So it’s worth checking if there is free storage in iCloud before backing up. If space is already being taken up by other media, you can free up space or buy more storage.

