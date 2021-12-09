WhatsApp releases new function for voice messages on Android and iOS

O Whatsapp started launched a new design for voice messages. The novelty shows a kind of ‘voice wave’ when a voice/audio message is played.

The update started rolling out to select WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS as of Monday (06). So even if you’re in the beta update, you might not see the change right away.

According to the report, users will be able to see voice waveforms in their voice messages if the feature is enabled for their WhatsApp account. However, it may not be displayed when receiving a voice note from someone who does not have the feature enabled.

Voice waveform isn’t the only new feature WhatsApp is working on for the platform. Meta’s proprietary messaging app should also redesign chat boxes entirely with rounder, larger, and more colorful bubbles.

The feature is being tested for iOS beta users, according to a previous report, and it may take a while before this big design change is implemented for everyone.

He’s also working on a new feature where users will be able to react to messages with emojis. This is already seen on Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct Messaging.

The feature will allow users to tap and hold the message they want to react to and then drag the appropriate emoji. It will be available for individual and group chats as soon as it launches.

Finally, WhatsApp is also working on custom privacy settings for Android beta users. This will add a new “My contacts except” option to the privacy settings, which will allow users to set last seen for specific contacts.