Wheat brings benefits to human and animal health values; check which ones

Present in the daily bread, the wheat it is probably the oldest man-dominated food. With an exuberant versatility, the grain it is used for the production of flour, bread, animal feed and also serves as one of the main ingredients of the famous beer. Thus, this Thursday (09) see what this cereal can do for the body.

According to historian Yuval Noah Harari, wheat was the food that domesticated men – or vice versa –, causing them to abandon their hunter-gatherer posts and become farmers.

See also: Hazelnut prevents cell damage and cardiovascular disease

This has consequently caused humans to divide into societies as we know them. Thus, it is the second largest cereal crop in the world, competing with the first, which is corn and the third, rice.

How wheat influences us and its health benefits

Fueling the Brazilian agronomic industry, wheat, along with soy, corn and rice, is the main grain planted in the country. It is of such importance that each year its harvest has been surprising, both in terms of its speed of harvest and in keeping its high market price.

Content related post

As already mentioned, wheat is present in the main daily meals, but what most people do not stop to ask themselves is whether it actually benefits the body. You see, it has some advantages, like providing energy, with its high carbohydrate level, in addition to restoring muscles, and improving mood.

Also check out: Coconut milk has cosmetic, lactose-free food benefits

In the meantime, it also controls cholesterol and diabetes. Furthermore, it is rich in vitamins A. Its antioxidant powers prevent degenerative diseases and cancer. Furthermore, the B-complex vitamins, mineral salts and fiber that wheat has help in the body’s balance.

Likewise, the germ of this grain is also a valuable source of starch, proteins and fats. The iron in it helps control sugar levels, which benefits the body in general.

Also, it is important to emphasize that it has many health benefits, but, like any food, it should not be consumed in excess. That’s because its excessive intake can cause side effects and damage to health. Therefore, the balance between foods based on wheat, fruits, vegetables and grains is the main way to keep your health up to date.