where does each stand out?

Are Fiat Pulse and Volkswagen Nivus really direct competitors? This is a recurring question in our discussions when it comes to Fiat’s new SUV. Both do not deny the influences on hatchbacks, VW Polo and Fiat Argo, but brought particular evolutions to captivate customers. Also in common is the fact that they cause great demand from dealers and some (or many) waiting lines.

Let’s consider the high-end versions of Pulse and Nivus. The Pulse Impetus T200 and Nivus Highline 200TSI carry 1.0 turbo engines with 20.4 kgfm of torque, in addition to the maximum equipment that each one can have. It’s worth noting: for the photos, we used Pulse Drive, but we took into account Impetus prices, equipment and test numbers, as well as the interior photos.

When it was introduced in 2020, the Nivus took the market by surprise: it was a model below the T-Cross, but longer in length. VW’s move? Back swing. The coupe style called for a larger rear, which also brought a 415 liter trunk, one of the largest in the category. The Pulse side is almost 17 cm apart, but only 33 mm on the wheelbase, which counts the most in the internal space – we’ll talk about that later.

In width and height, they are very close. The similarity in size in the photos is quite noticeable, when we place them side by side. And it’s very noticeable that they appeal to the beautiful name of size impression, or postage print in clear Portuguese. Straight front, high hood, big headlights, wheel box appliqués, big wheels, roof moldings, lanterns that invade the rear covers. All of this wants to impact the shopper in the store, but in practice, they are compact cars.

One thing that is very apparent when you bring the two together is the height of the ground. The Pulse is taller, at 224 mm, compared to the 166 mm for the Nivus. For those looking for an SUV to get rid of ditches and speed bumps, it can make a difference. But overall, Nivus is bigger than Pulse, period.

Direct derivatives of compact hatchbacks, Pulse and Nivus inherited from Polo and Argo the wheelbase measures – the Fiat has 12 mm more, but for suspension angles, not structural. So yes, we have compact hatch interior space in both SUVs. About 3 cm separate them, which does not directly impact the accommodation of the occupants, especially in the rear seat.

Neither Pulse nor Nivus are examples of internal space. If you’re looking for that, better look at the Chevrolet Tracker and VW T-Cross gang, for example. In the pair, two adults sit in the backseat, but without a lot of extra legroom – at this point, the Pulse is a little better. In the front seats, they are also similar, although the Pulse has more comfortable seats.

Now if the issue is the trunk, the Nivus takes it with its bigger rear overhang. Even with the Pulse’s liquid measurement, it doesn’t reach the 415 liters of the Nivus, leaving 370 liters, despite being quite similar to the 300 liters of the Argo. It’s a considerable difference, even more so when they’re side by side – Fiat is set to rectify that with the upcoming Pulse-based SUV coupe, to be launched in 2022.

None of them is a mastery of finishing, but we see a bigger effort from Fiat. Pulse brings an almost completely new set. It has rigid plastic, but Fiat continues to use different materials, textures and designs to give Pulse a better look. Leather finish appears on the seats and steering wheel, which does not hide a large Sport button and gearshift fins. The Nivus is…the Polo. It also highlights plastic, but with textures and a simpler look than the Pulse, despite the leather on the seats and steering wheel.

Want to win a customer? Display a huge list of equipment. Pulse Impetus and Nivus Highline are professionals at this. In common, automatic air conditioning, multimedia system with 10″ screen and wireless smartphone mirroring, induction charger, on-site key with push-button start, fullLED headlamps, LED fogs, LED flashlights, traction and stability controls with starting assistant on ramps, 17″ wheels… a lot.

In the security package, we have similarities. Pulse and Nivus bring the collision alert with automatic braking, but the VW has the adaptive autopilot, while the Fiat has the lane departure alert with steering wheel action. On Pulse, there are 4 airbags, against 6 airbags on Nivus. It’s a win-win game between them that, in the end, ends up in a tie. The VW has a fatigue detector and post-collision braking, something that few cars have even in higher lanes, with the Fiat standing out for the possibility of talking to a smartphone via ConnectMe and for its remote start.

The Nivus has the instrument panel with a 10″ screen, compared to Pulse’s 7″. Again, they are copied in the external mirror with folding, photochromic interior, light and rain sensors, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. A tie? In fact, little advantage for Nivus.

This is the big question when we put them together. If Volkswagen has been with the 1.0 TSI on the streets for years, Fiat arrives this year with its. And this allowed the house in Betim (MG) to have more time and technologies to use. Both are three-cylinder engines, 999 cm3, turbo and with direct fuel injection. The Italian “magic” is in Multiair, a system of actuators that replaces the admission command.

And the fight starts on the technical sheet. The Nivus has 116/128 hp, while the Pulse has 125/130 hp, the most powerful 1.0 turbo on our market. The torque is the same, 20.4 kgfm, which gives them the 200TSI and T200 nomenclature. Who said that nothing is copied in this world? But in the end, they look more different in practice than on paper and that can decide your purchase.

Nivus was born with an already different proposal among compact SUVs. Its coupe body gave it a sporty, if only, very different styling aura. It caught the attention of younger people, who lost their medium hatches, and pleases this group behind the wheel. It’s not the most powerful, even unfair that it doesn’t have at least an option with the 1.4 TSI engine or a manual transmission on the 1.0 TSI itself, but VW engineering managed to put much of the brand’s DNA on the Nivus.

Remember I talked about him being shorter? So, there is a bright side. The Nivus suspension has a more dynamic setting. From the lowest driving position like the Polo, to the electric steering responses and how much the body bends in corners, we almost forget that the Nivus is an SUV. It doesn’t have the refinement of a Golf, for example, but it’s even better than the Polo in some points. When cornering, it comes in hand and the torque vectorizer system is present, pulling it inwards.

Pulse, on the other hand, does not deny being almost the opposite. Higher driving position, even with minimum seat height adjustment, longer suspension travel and more comfort-oriented adjustment. If this is your profile, you might not even look at Nivus very much. Pulse doesn’t hit dry, it transfers imperfections to the body less, but it doesn’t have the same dynamic capacity as Nivus. It plays its role, but here they are very different. Keep up with the pace on a road and take a dirt road better than the VW, so go for use.

If they are so similar when choosing the engine (and even its name), Pulse and Nivus differ in the automatic transmission. Volkswagen stayed with the traditional automatic transmission, with 6 speeds, while Pulse adopted a CVT box with 7-speed simulation – and both supplied by Aisin. The choice even has to do with the consumer profile that each one wants to attack and how they want to be treated in this relationship.

Nivus opted for the traditional box also because it is the same as so many other models of the brand in the catalogue. Undeniably, your conversation with 1.0 TSI is not as good as with 1.4 TSI, generating some jolts in specific situations, a constant complaint from this family. It happens more in low gears, like the first and second, but the rest of the shifts are pretty smooth. The transmission seems to want to compensate that the torque appears a little later in the low-liter engine.

Fiat has the characteristics of a CVT. It can simulate the 7 gears, with changes by the lever or by the fins on the steering wheel, but its trump card is the smoothness of not having to change gears as it gains speed – except in stronger accelerations, where it makes “shifts” so as not to pass to that CVT waxing feel. And it adapted well to the T200, working most of the time around 2000 rpm.

In numbers, we have a Pulse T200 a little more economical in the city than the Nivus, which returns with better road consumption. In tests, the Pulse puts its extra power on the ground and scores a 0 to 100 km/h 1.1 second better, as well as in retakes – here, the advantage of not having to change gears was more important than the engine in themselves. On the other hand, we have a Nivus with better brakes, with discs on 4 wheels, and more responsive to pedal commands – the firmer suspension also collaborated.

More than any point in this comparison, this one should decide purchases. The Fiat Pulse Impetus T200 costs R$ 115,990, reaching R$ 118,640 with the ConnectMe package. At Volkswagen Nivus Highline, there are no options besides a paint package, and a table of R$127,750, a difference of R$9,100 even considering the Pulse with the option. On the other hand, the VW doesn’t pay for the first 3 revisions (annually or every 10,000 km), while the Pulse costs R$ 1,576 for the brand’s basic table.

20 Photos

Pulse and Nivus can even be placed side by side, but in the end they seem to serve different customers. Volkswagen has a sportier style, a more dynamic feel, a bigger trunk and a good technology package, but it charges higher for that and doesn’t give it back in the finish. Fiat is more comfortable, cheaper and, for Super Trump players, faster, despite almost a draw in urban consumption and worse on the road. The purchase decision is really up to the consumer’s profile.

Photos: Leo Fortunatti and promotion

Technical files

Fiat Pulse T200 Impetus VW Nivus 200TSI Highline MOTOR front, transverse, three cylinders, 12 valves, 999 cm3, double valve command with variable valve in the exhaust and MultiAir in the intake, direct injection, turbo, flex front, transverse, three cylinders, 12 valves, 999 cm3, dual variable valve timing on intake and exhaust, direct injection, turbo, flex POWER/TORQUE 125/130 hp at 5,750 rpm; 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm 116/128 hp at 5,500 rpm; Torque: 20.4 kgfm from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm STREAMING Automatic CVT with 7-speed simulation, front wheel drive 6-speed automatic, front-wheel drive SUSPENSION McPherson at the front and torsion axle at the rear McPherson at the front and torsion axle at the rear WHEELS AND TIRES 17″ light alloy rim with 205/50 R17 tires 17″ light alloy rim with 205/55 R17 tires BRAKES ventilated discs at the front and drums at the rear ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear WEIGHT 1,237 kg in running order 1,199 kg in running order DIMENSIONS length 4,099 mm, width 1,744 mm, height 1,579 mm, wheelbase 2,533 mm length 4,266 mm, width 1,757 mm, height 1,493 mm, wheelbase 2,566 mm CAPABILITIES trunk 370 liters, tank 47 liters 52 liter tank, 415 liter trunk PRICE BRL 115,990 (reaches BRL 118,640) BRL 127,750