Whindersson Nunes unburdens himself about professional and personal life

The comedian Whindersson Nunes vented yesterday about his professional and personal life after enjoying the parties of Farofa da Gkay, the birthday event of the influencer Gkay.

On his Instagram profile, the influencer posted some records of the moment he enjoyed with friends to share his thoughts. “everyone who met me said ‘you at a party????? That’s it’, and to every person who said that I thought ‘damn, I really deserve to enjoy it’. It’s been almost 10 years saying no to every party , every birthday, every christening, in the last 2 years until TV I stopped, to get less emotional that things like going on TV cause me and focus on my work, I’m godfather to almost 100 children and I haven’t seen half of them. I think that a lot of people must think I’m even insensitive, but my belief in where I would go was always stronger than me and I can’t explain it,” he began.

“You might think it’s the alignment of Saturn with Uranus or I know what. Going out demands a lot of physical energy, yesterday I took SO MUCH pictures, and someone always saying ‘it sucks, right, you can’t enjoy it’, I like it, yes, I don’t mind what I asked God for, when I prayed I asked for 3 things: for older people to call me sir, for a man twice my size to tremble next to me and for Him to close my body’, because I don’t want to leave anyone’s side because of bad energy, because Jesus said that the ones who need medicine are the sick; I just wanted my energy to be so much, but so much greater than where the person touches me to ask themselves ‘Who is this guy?” he continued.

Whindersson also said he intended to quit his work after two years. “Every person who arrives tells me a moment when I was a turning point in her life, it tells me that I have to be more patient each day, that people have a difficult day, one or the other has an inconvenience, but I I just hang out with the WN troop, the troop solves it, forget it. Maybe I’ll work another 2 years and stop, and for sure I’ll do something cool to come back because I know myself, get you guys to say ‘oh, it’s done now more this fucking thing!'” he stated.

Finally, he thanked influencer Gkay for inviting him to his birthday event. “I had a lot of fun here @gessicakayane, I was very well received and very well treated by everyone. Everything was beautiful, it felt like a Multishow award. To everyone I met up close and who I only saw on the net, it was really cool to be with you! If I didn’t greet someone it can be for two reasons, first because I’m VERY bad looking (actually I’m tired of greeting people and realizing that I wasn’t who I saw only later) or because I’m shy kkkkkkk believe you or not! Thank you Gkay and congratulations, everything is very beautiful!!!”, he concluded.

Recently, Whindersson Nunes was moved to recall an important moment in his life on social media. A fan of the actor asked him to publish an image he had on his cell phone of something remarkable in his life. He promptly shared a record of the day he discovered the sex of his first child, João Miguel, from his former relationship with influencer Maria Lina Deggan.