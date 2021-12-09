Who can contract credits of up to R$1,000 from Caixa Tem?

Caixa Econômica Federal has been making available in its application, loans in amounts ranging from R$300 to R$1,000. In addition, credits can be requested and simulated without leaving home, so these procedures can be done by cell phone.

Regarding the credit simulation, it is a process available in the Caixa Tem application, whose purpose is to make the borrower aware of the loan conditions. In this way, making it clear how much he will have to pay, as well as the time he will have to do it.

loan conditions

Immediately, it is worth mentioning that the interest rate charged in the Cash Credit Has not the most advantageous when compared to offers from other financial institutions that work with personal loans. In any case, for the approval of the loan, Caixa carries out an analysis of the profile of the interested party, in order to find out if he is able to pay for the debt. Check the conditions:

It is possible to contract loans from R$300 to R$1,000;

Credits can be divided up to 48 times, that is, the contracting party has up to two years to pay off the debt;

The interest rate charged on the transaction is equal to 3.99% per month.

It should be noted that Caixa Tem offers two lines, one for personal credit and the other for those wishing to undertake or invest in their business. In both options, the interest charged and the available installments are the same.

Who can hire Caixa Tem Credit?

To answer this question, I say that you need to take into account two factors: check if Caixa has already released the loan for your birthday month and make sure you have a clean name.

On this first point, the bank established a calendar ordered according to the month of birthdays of the interested parties. In summary, those born between January and August can already apply, for others, the loan will be released according to the following schedule:

Born in September and October: from December 13th;

from December 13th; Born in November and December: from December 27th.

Regarding the second factor, it was previously said in the article that the bank performs a credit analysis. Therefore, those who have CPF restrictions, that is, have a dirty name in the market, will not be able to take out loans via Caixa Tem.

Loan application

The contracting of credits is done through the application, so it is necessary to download Caixa Tem (available for Android and IOS). Once this is done, enter the platform with the CPF and password, if you do not have the registration, perform this procedure.

It is noteworthy that users need to update their registration in the application. Completing these steps, just go to the “Crédito CAIXA Tem” option and choose the desired line (for personal use or business purposes).

Then, the contractor will be able to define the loan amount, maturity date and number of installments. In this way, check the interest charged on the transaction, if you have everything right, just read and agree with the terms, and click on “confirm”.