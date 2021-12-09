WHO: Despite more reinfections, Ômicron is not as serious as Delta – News

The director general of the WHO (World Health Organization) declared on Wednesday (8) that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus appears to have a higher rate of reinfections, but causes less severe symptoms.

“Preliminary data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of reinfection by Ômicron, but more data is needed to draw stronger conclusions. There is also evidence to suggest that Ômicron causes less severe symptoms than Delta,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press meeting in Geneva.

In order to quickly obtain a more accurate picture of the variant’s characteristics, he urged all countries to contribute to its assessment by transmitting their data to WHO. At the same time, he asked the countries to continue their efforts in the field of vaccination and respect for barrier gestures.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan also referred to preliminary studies published in recent days that appear to show that the Ômicron variant makes the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine less effective, but urged extreme caution in interpreting the data.

“There is wide variation in the reduction in the effectiveness of antibodies ranging from four to five times less to 40 times less in these different studies”, which are limited to their effect on antibodies, “when we know that the immune system is something much more complex. “, he pointed out.

“It is premature to conclude that the reduction of antibody neutralizing activity should result in a significant decrease in vaccine effectiveness,” he added.