WHO: immunity from Covid-19 vaccines lasts up to six months – News

The WHO (World Health Organization) reported on Thursday (9) that the immunity provided by vaccines against Covid-19 extends for up to six months after the second dose applied, or the single dose, as in the case of Janssen.

“We have reviewed the data that exists, and most show that immunity lasts for up to six months,” WHO Director of Immunization, Kate O’Brien, said at a news conference.

The group that advises the agency on immunization issues today issued the conclusions of the data analysis carried out in the last two days, but said it was too early to comment on the Ômicron variant of the new coronavirus and on the response of vaccines to the strain, which had detection announced two weeks ago.