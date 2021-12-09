Who is senator Simone Tebet, first woman to enter the 2022 presidential race – PontoPoder

THE pre-candidacy of senator Simone Tebet (MS) to the Presidency of the Republic in 2022 was made official by the MDB this Wednesday (8). So far, she is the only woman to announce participation in next year’s contest.

Considered one of the preferred targets of the center, right and left parties to compose a presidential ticket, Simone arrives strengthened by an important participation in the Covid’s CPI, and with the challenge of making its name take off faster than the action of the parties that wish to have the support of the MDB for their own candidates.

Your candidacy profile is seen as having great potential for attract voters dissatisfied with polarization between Lula (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). With the exception of Sergio Moro, whose candidacy began to gain traction in the polls, other names on the call third way they are seen at the same (or below) stage of popularity as Simone’s.

Who is Simone Tebet?

Eldest daughter of the former president of the Senate and Congress Ramez Tebet, Simone is a professor, a lawyer and is in her first term as a senator. She began her political career in 2002 and before running for a seat in the Senate, she was a state deputy in Mato Grosso do Sul and mayor of Três Lagoas. In 2014, she was elected for the first term in the Federal Senate.

His descent is of Arab-Lebanese origin. The parliamentarian is married to state deputy Eduardo Rocha, with whom she has two daughters. Her background in Law is from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and she is a specialist in Law Science from the Superior School of Magistracy.

In 2015, in his first year in office, he became chairman of the Mixed Commission to Combat Violence against Women. The collegiate was created that year as one of the recommendations of the CPI on Violence against Women.

The parliamentarian is two-time champion of the Congress in Focus Award (2018 and 2019), elected the best representative of the people in the Senate. In 2021, it competed for three award categories, and among them, it was chosen as Best in the Senate.

Senate Women’s Leader

In March of this year, she became the first Senate Women’s Bench Leader, created to guarantee senators a seat at the leaders’ meeting, with the right to speak and vote on the plenary’s voting agenda.

At Covid-19 CPI, the senator pointed out irregularities in the Covaxin vaccine contract with the Ministry of Health, revealing possible fraud in a contract worth R$1.6 billion. During the course of the CPI, the government canceled the contract.

Upon being launched as a pre-candidate for the Presidency, Simone Tebet defended a discussion on a national and regional project for the development of the country, with a permanent basic income, a way out to generate jobs, quality education and digital inclusion for all Brazilians.

Critic of the Bolsonaro government’s economic policy, Tebet defended a commitment to the country’s fiscal anchors. “Without fiscal responsibility, we already know this disastrous path, we do not guarantee what is necessary for this path to be done,” she said, defending a basic income with an exit door and “equality of opportunity”.