Who is the JN journalist and who can go to Faustão

Journalist Anne Lottermann claimed not to be aware of the information that she will leave Globo to work with Fausto Silva in Band. The presenter debuts next year on the São Paulo network.

Responsible for the weather forecast on “Jornal Nacional”, she appeared on Globo TV news yesterday and wished for a “see you tomorrow”.

in conversation with splash, she did not confirm the early exchange of stations for TV columnists.

“I don’t confirm anything. You need to talk to Globo. I don’t know about any of this and I don’t confirm anything,” said the journalist.

farewell emotion

Anne Lottermann left ‘RJTV’ to assume forecast at ‘Jornal Nacional’ Image: Playback/Globoplay

Before going to “JN”, Anne was in the weather forecast of “RJTV”, the local newspaper in Rio de Janeiro. The farewell was in 2019, after nearly four years in Rio’s newscast.

She was moved and thanked the audience. Priscila Chagas replaced her at the time.

Special thanks to you from home who have welcomed me so well these past three years. Thanks for your affection. Anne Lottermann

It was from the Band(News)

Anne Lottermann in the ‘National Newspaper’ weather forecast Image: Playback/TV Globo

Anne’s career includes passages on BandNews, a channel that is part of Grupo Bandeirantes, including the open broadcaster Band, between 2006 and mid-2010.

The journalist worked at GloboNews as well. In meteorology, she appeared on “Jornal Hoje” and on Globo’s biggest newscast in the place formerly occupied by Maju Coutinho.

Grief

In 2017, Anne’s partner, businessman Flavio Machado, died at age 41. The two had two children, Gael and Leo.

To the Extra newspaper, she explained that she goes through mourning talking to her children about Flavio and that she is dedicated to the children’s growth.

These days, Gael cried at bedtime because he missed his father. I hugged him and said that I miss daddy too and it’s okay for him to cry, because mommy cries too. The father’s death is a natural thing for them. Talking about Flávio is not a forbidden subject at home. We talk about him with joy. We have photos all over the house. Anne Lottermannn for Extra

Anne maintains a relationship with businessman Wan Nightingale.

Before the news, it was the fashion

The journalist from Santa Rosa (RS) was not always in the news business. Before, she tried to be a model, but she didn’t get to pursue a career.

Always trying to look on the bright side, as she defined it in her 2019 interview, she says her style is “classic”.

“I don’t wear much that is the trend of the moment. My clothes are timeless. I’ve had pants for 12 years. When I invest in a piece, it’s always the most classic. My closet is not full of new clothes”, he explains.

On social networks, she shares the looks and routine of family life. This year, she wished a happy birthday to the “boss” of the “National Newspaper”, William Bonner.