Who never? João Guilherme tries to kiss Mirella, but remains in a vacuum

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment

Farofa da Gkay, in addition to a lot of fun, is providing internet users with a lot of fun. The scene this time is the almost kiss between Mirella and João Guilherme.

The influencer misunderstood an approach of the funkeira and went out of his way to kiss her, but he ended up in a vacuum.

Internet users wasted no time and the “faux pas” of the singer Leonardo’s son went viral on social media. The scene drew laughs from the audience, who identified (a lot) with the fact that he had misunderstood the signs of a possible approach. Who never took a stump, right?

Mirella and Dynho recently split up

In the filming, the two are seen exchanging conversations close to the ear, while João Guilherme takes a deep look at Mirella. Then he tries to lunge, but ends up not getting the kiss.

Despite the apparent emptiness, João Guilherme has been making waves since he was single. At Gkay’s party it’s been no different and he already accumulates a list of exchanged kisses.

Mirella, who also recently ended her marriage to Dynho Alves, is taking the opportunity to enjoy it with friends.

