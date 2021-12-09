who will be able to withdraw the benefit in 2022? check out

PIS/Pasep 2022 allowance will be for professionals who receive a maximum of two minimum wages. Check out other requirements for accessing the money.

The PIS/Pasep is a benefit paid annually to workers with a formal contract, who receive up to two minimum wages. Check out who can withdraw the PIS/Pasep allowance in 2022.

As the allowance for the year 2022 was not paid in 2021, there is an expectation that in 2022 two batches of the PIS/Pasep allowance will be paid. One for the base year 2020 and the other for 2021.

Who will be able to withdraw the PIS/Pasep in 2022?

O PIS/Pasep salary allowance it is paid annually, and is intended for formal workers from public bodies or the private sector. For this, it is necessary to comply with the following rules:

Be registered in PIS or Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have worked for at least 30 days in the base year of the withdrawal;

Receive up to two minimum wages;

Active membership in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

It is extremely important that the employing company delivers to RAIS so that the worker can have access to the value.

How much will I receive from the PIS/Pasep allowance?

This benefit is calculated based on the current minimum wage. Thus, payments will be based on the 2022 salary, which has not yet been released, but is expected to be readjusted by 10.04%.

The minimum wage in 2021 is BRL 1,100.00 and, according to inflation readjustment expectations, it could reach BRL 1,210.44. If the projection is confirmed, the PIS/Pasep must make payments of the following amounts