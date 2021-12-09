“Why are you worried about this matter?”

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga was apparently irritated when asked by a journalist about the publication of an ordinance that specifies measures to combat the advance of the new variant of the coronavirus, the omicron. Brazil has already registered at least six cases of the strain that surprised scientists with the speed of contagion.

Why are you so concerned about this issue? This is a subject that…. turns the agenda, turns the agenda, folks. Where is the omicron? Weren’t you worried about the omicron? Have you forgotten her? Marcelo Queiroga, when questioned by journalist Carla Lucena, from GloboNews

This Tuesday (7), the Brazilian government announced that it will impose a five-day quarantine and RT-PCR test on unvaccinated travelers who want to enter the country, but will not adopt the vaccine passport — it is already adopted in some cities as a way to allow the reopening of bars, restaurants, cinemas and other establishments safely.

An ordinance detailing the measures has yet to be published by the Bolsonaro government. It was on this subject that the reporter questioned the Minister of Health.

Brazil registered this Wednesday (8) 231 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. As a result, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 616,298. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL it is part, together with the State Health Departments.

New variant worries

On November 26, the WHO (World Health Organization) announced the discovery of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2, named omicron, variant of concern (VOCs), the fifth classified in this way.

But this new variant surprised scientists by the eight times the number of mutations in other strains already classified as of concern, in addition to the rate of contagion.

Hours later, the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, informed that Brazil would close the air borders to six African countries because of the micron. The restriction affects passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Anvisa, however, recommended that the restriction be made to four more countries: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.