Why is meat still so expensive even without exports?

China declared an embargo on brazilian beef exports in September after two cases of mad cow were confirmed in slaughterhouses in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso. And the effect of this suspension was instantaneous, with a significant reduction of 43% in the volume of product shipments in October – compared to the same period in 2020.

In November, according to the numbers gathered by the Brazilian Association of Slaughterhouses (Abrafrigo), the beef exports in natura and processed fell by 47% when compared to the same period last year.

With the scenario of drop in sales for China, there was also a reduction in the number of animals slaughtered. This caused the price of live cattle to plummet in October, with the arroba being quoted at R$255 – a reduction of R$60 compared to the data for the month of September.

But, given all this, why Brazilians still haven’t felt the drop in the price of meat in their pockets?

Reasons for the price of meat not to fall

According to Thiago Bernardino de Carvalho, livestock researcher at Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), at Esalq/USP, there are at least two reasons to understand why the fall in cattle prices did not impact Brazilians’ pockets.

One of them has to do with the authorization given in October by the Ministry of Agriculture, which allows the storage for up to 60 days in containers of meat that was produced before the start of the blockade, on September 4th. The decision allows the industry to keep the product stocked without having to release the surplus to the domestic market.

Another reason pointed out by the researcher involves the last link in the supply chain: the retail. Supermarkets and butchers took the opportunity to acquire cheaper meat in October to stock up for the holiday season. This storage process requires good refrigeration, which ends up affecting the price.

But there is still the possibility, according to the researcher, for the retailer to take advantage of part of the reduction in the prices of suppliers in order to guarantee a greater profit margin.