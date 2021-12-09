Why Mbappé can become a nightmare for Real Madrid after being a consumer’s dream; newspaper brings the details

After Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain qualifying for the knockout of the Uefa Champions League, the two teams could face each other

Last Tuesday (7), the Real Madrid officialized its classification for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in first of the key. already the PSG, despite having a starring team with Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, advanced to the knockout in 2nd position in Group A, behind the Manchester City, which could yield a clash between the Spaniards and the French star.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place next Monday (13th), at 9 am. With this, Real Madrid and PSG will be able to face each other in the round of 16, a confrontation that would directly affect striker Kylian Mbappé, who, in addition to being desired, would become a concern on the field for Real.

In the final stretch of his contract with the French team and still without a defined future, Mbappé turns his future into a great soap opera. Starting in January, the striker will be able to sign free of charge with any team in world football.

Paris Saint-Germain has been negotiating a contract renewal for months with Mbappé, who seems to be ‘fed up’ with being just a key supporting role in Pochettino’s star team. According to the international press, the Frenchman sees Real Madrid as an excellent possibility to become the protagonist in Spain.

In addition to the world champion with the French national team, Real Madrid still dreams of the arrival of Erling Haaland to ‘inherit the throne’ of Karim Benzema. In addition to the meringues, the Norwegian revelation also arouses the interest of Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Manchester City.