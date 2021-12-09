Widow of Cássia Eller doesn’t want her child to go through the mother’s difficulties

Maria Eugenia Vieira Martins, widow of Cássia Eller (1962-2001), decided to open her heart about fearing that her son with the singer, Chico, would have the same difficulties as his mother at the beginning of his career.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Maria Eugenia revealed that Francisco, 28, has not lived with her for five years. Currently, the young man is betting on a career as a singer and songwriter.

“For me, Chico would be an excellent geography teacher, with a calmer life, but I’m not the one who makes the choice. He always gives me that feeling”, stated Maria Eugenia.

“Today, when I go to his concerts, I feel how I felt at Cássia’s concerts. There’s all the apprehension, I keep seeing if the audience is enjoying it, if it’s full, if he’s got the lyrics wrong… I can’t have much fun , exactly as it was with her. There is no peace, no”, he added.

Widow of Cassia, Maria Eugenia did not remarry after losing the great love of her life. Together, she and the singer had only Chico as their son.

“When everything calmed down and life became more stable, I fell into a deep depression and went through the mourning I hadn’t experienced. And time passed. I reached 50, and relationships start to get complicated for women at that age. I confess that I was never very open and it didn’t happen. My whole life I took care of someone: Cassia, Chico… Today, I’m facing the issue of taking care of myself. It’s difficult,” he said.