Will the metaverse have a chance in the midst of social inequality in the country?

For many the term may be considered a novelty, but the truth is that it was first spoken nearly three decades ago, in 1992, in the science fiction book “Snow Crash”, written by Neal Stephenson.

In the work, the main character is living in a computer-generated universe, where the computer draws on his glasses and pumps the information into his headphones. And it is precisely this imaginary place that is known as the metaverse.

For some, this may resemble virtual reality (VR) technology, where you put headsets on your head. However, what can be considered a novelty in the metaverse is the addition of this VR linked to augmented reality, which superimposes digital elements on the real world. One example is filters that change people’s faces on social media.

But companies that are investing in the field such as Facebook and Epic Games (creator of Fortnite) intend to expand, go further and create a space where we can materialize this in the real world, without using a screen to do so.

In a demonstration of what entertainment in the metaverse could be like, musicians such as rapper Travis Scott, DJ Marshmello and Ariana Grande, performed at shows at the game Fortnite.

Nearly 12 million people gathered in real-time on the platform in April of last year to check out the release of Travis’ song The Scotts.

It does not stop there. Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently said the conglomerate is preparing to invest in virtual reality at its theme parks.

For anyone who is a fan of the “Lord of the Rings” saga, director Peter Jackson announced that he has sold his special effects studio to an American software company, Unity, which intends to develop the metaverse.

Difficulties in Diffusion

As a technology lover, I like to be on top of the news and to know the benefits and difficulties that lie behind each one of them. With the metaverse it is no different.

Therefore, I recognize the benefits and advances that may arise, but I think that other points also need to be addressed, such as:

The most advanced virtual reality headsets cost around US$300 (R$1,670) but are still very little used and in many countries are not even sold;

Social inequality in our country can create an elite environment. Since the devices are expensive and at least 17% of households in Brazil do not even have internet, with an even greater number in the North and Northeast regions;

Such an environment will demand even more when it comes to moderation in content and regulation of behavior in the metaverse universe.

These are just a few examples of situations that can occur, and it is necessary that companies that are investing and all those who are supporters of the idea must keep in mind that, just as there are already challenges that are posed on the internet and that social networks have brought to light , in the metaverse all of this will gain a much larger proportion of both the positive and the negative.

* With the collaboration of Gabriela Bispo, journalist, planner and editor of InfoPreta