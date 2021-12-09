Windows 11 is making some NVMe SSDs slow

According to users on reddit and on the Microsoft forums, Windows 11 is causing some NVMe SSDs are much slower, with writing speeds up to 48% slower. Some of the reports are from when the new system was still in preview.

Although Windows 11 has already been officially released to the general public, it continues to have some performance issues. Testing using CrystalDiskMark and AS-SSD point out that the most affected parameter is non-sequential writing operations.

Comparative Tests of 1TB Samsung 980 on Windows 10 and Windows 11 using AS-SSDSource: XDA Developers

In a first test, the SSD Samsung 980 showed non-sequential write speeds of 1601.03 MB/s on Windows 10 and only 911.29 MB/s on Windows 11. The performance issue was already being reported by users participating in the Windows Insider testing program and apparently, continue to affect so many models PCI Express 4.0 how much older drives.

VBS contributes to problem, but there’s more

One of the factors that apparently affects performance is the virtualization-based security (VBS), which also affects gaming performance. However, even disabling the VBS the speed gain still doesn’t reach the performance of the same drives in the Windows 10, suggesting that the security system is not primarily responsible.

A recent post suggests that the new build 22000.348, released on November 22nd, has slightly improved the result, but still hasn’t fixed the issue.

2TB Samsung 980 Pro Benchmark using CrystalDiskMark.Source: Microsoft Support Forum

It is worth remembering that the first versions of new systems almost always carry instabilities and can become a nuisance for more non-expert users, and official support for Windows 10 runs until October 2025.

Therefore, even if the migration to the new system is already available, it is recommended to wait a few months until this and other identified issues are resolved.