Windows 11 receives new test version full of new features

This Wednesday (8), Microsoft released a new version of Windows 11 on its developer channel, part of the Windows Insider program. The build, number “22518”, introduces several new features to the platform, including visual changes, new features and bug fixes in various operating system environments.

Windows 11 even more elegant

Standing out in terms of aesthetics, the new build brings “Spotlight Collections” to the Windows 11 Desktop, allowing users to automate the customization of their Wallpapers. The resource works as its “counterpart” for the platform’s Lock Screen, being updated daily with up to five images of different themes — in addition to offering information and trivia about the subjects displayed.

Users interested in the new looks can activate the feature through the section “Background screen”, found by right-clicking on the Desktop and selecting the option “Personalize”. Next, just choose the respective function available in “Customize your background”.

More highlights for Widgets

Another experimental change, perhaps not much desired, is the repositioning of the Widgets access icon, which are now represented by a small summary of the regional weather forecast and located in the left part of the Taskbar. Previously, the feature was housed next to the Start Menu icon, with a more discreet and minimalist appearance.

voice access

Although it is only available in English, so far, the unprecedented feature “Access by voice” promises important advances when it comes to accessibility. The new feature enables users to navigate Windows 11 using an extensive array of voice commands, including managing apps, browsing the web, sending emails and more — check out the full list by clicking here.

There is still no provision for compatibility for other languages.

Availability and other changes

In addition to new features, the update also implements bug fixes and recognizes a number of other user-reported issues, which you can check on this link. Those interested in the news can now try them out through the Windows Insider Developers Channel or wait for them to arrive until the more stable versions of Windows 11 — which shouldn’t be long.