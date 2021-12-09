With a change in attack, Bahia is ready for the last game of the year; see lineup

Bahia is ready for the last commitment in the 2021 season. This Wednesday morning (8), the tricolor trained at Pituaçu stadium and coach Guto Ferreira defined the team that will take the field in the decision against Fortaleza, this Thursday Thursday (9), at 9.30 pm, at the Castelão stadium, in the capital of Ceará.

For the game that is worth Bahia’s permanence in the first division, Guto Ferreira will not be able to count on forward Rossi. Shirt 7 was sent off against Fluminense and is out of action. Even so, Rossi is part of the delegation that traveled to Fortaleza.

In place of the striker, Juninho Capixaba returns to the starting lineup and will form an attacking trio along with Raí Nascimento and Gilberto. The center forward is the top scorer of Bahia in Brasileirão, with 15 goals, and the greatest hope of the tricolor to get a good result in the last round.

Guto also earned two important returns. After being suspended, midfielders Daniel and Lucas Mugni are at the coach’s disposal. The tendency is for the Argentine to be chosen as a starter, replacing Edson. Thus, a possible lineup of Bahia has:

Danilo Fernandes, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick, Mugni and Rodriguinho; Raí Nascimento, Gilberto and Juninho Capixaba.

To guarantee itself in the elite in 2022, Bahia depends on its own forces and only needs a victory over Fortaleza. In case of a tie at Castelão, the team from Bahia will have to hope that Juventude do not beat Corinthians, in Caxias do Sul.

Bahia also escapes from being defeated with a defeat, as long as Juventude are also defeated and Grêmio cannot beat Atlético-MG at home.