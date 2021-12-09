With interest rates on the rise, investors change course | Supplements

You multimarket funds usually attract investors seduced by good returns generated by high volatility in the financial market. With flexibility in the allocation of capital in different categories, such as shares, fixed income and currencies, they are recommended for those seeking diversification and gains greater than those of the CDI. With the increase in the Selic, however, which went from 2% in January to 7.75% in November this year – and it was the 9.25% at the last Copom meeting of the year -, the rush of investors in search of rising interest rates led the multimarkets to negative balances, reaching October with an accumulated negative net funding of R$ 12.5 billion, according to data from Anbima.

Despite the unpromising scenario, the 2021 results showed that multimarkets managed to bring good surprises. In October, the maximum return for this category of funds reached 2.04%, according to statistics from Anbima, higher than the maximum return obtained by fixed income funds, which was 1.94%. Positive results were, in part, obtained with flexibility and diversification of assets, in many cases, allocated abroad. This is the case of the Parcitas Investimentos fund, with a return of 9.27%, 247% of the CDI, in the 12 months to November.

Marcelo Ferman, founding partner and CEO, details his strategy quoting a phrase by Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s partner, about the need to fish in lakes where there are fish. “Multimarkets have to operate in different markets and geographies. We see where the opportunities are and invest where we find them. This year, Brazil has been a very difficult lake”, he says, citing fiscal uncertainties, pandemic and turbulent anticipation of the electoral race. Ferman and his team found their fish in global equities, where they concentrated two-thirds of the fund’s portfolio.

In Brazil, the fund maintained shorter positions. With regard to inflation, managers operated in three ways: betting on higher interest rates in the derivatives market, keeping positions in the portfolio for January 2023; with a short position on the Brazilian stock exchange and on the exchange, simultaneously, aiming at gains obtained from the tightening of monetary policy; and with a position in NTN-B, believing in higher IPCA than expected by the market.

“These three positions were responsible for the profitability of the part allocated in Brazil”, says Ferman. But at any time, the portfolio could be reversed. “A multimarket needs to have the flexibility to migrate from one market to another”, he says. For 2022, they project continued withdrawal of global monetary stimulus and higher interest rates on American bonds. In Brazil, they believe that the definition of investments will demand an excessively reinforced analysis effort for little return.

At Frontier Capital, created this year by Rodrigo Fonseca, the strategy also prioritizes diversification and global risk allocation, where 40% of its portfolio is located. The fund has a large part of its portfolio in shares and the management follows the model created by Ray Dalio, a reference in international funds, owner of more than US$ 18 billion. His concept is that large market fluctuations have two reasons: surprises on the side of growth and inflation, for better or for worse. The key is to balance the portfolio on these vertices, reducing risk. “We studied this concept and identified a simple way to adopt it”, says Fonseca.

In practice, they bought S&P stock index and 20-year to 30-year bonds in the US market, ensuring mutual protection. “We adopt a balanced model for any environment. We ran the model in our portfolio and it has yielded, since 1985, 7.5% above the American fixed income. We decided to apply it to 40% of our portfolio abroad”, says Fonseca.