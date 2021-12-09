Without sending a message: David Luiz goes beyond the microphones and makes firm demands to the Flamengo cast | Flamengo

David Luiz did not send a message. With just over three months, the defender assumed the role of leader of the Flamengo squad and firmly charged his teammates after the defeat by Santos. The main point: the behavior often “relaxed” throughout the season and the transfer of responsibility.

David Luiz in Flamengo x Santos

In silence, the teammates absorbed and accepted the defender’s words, who gave a speech putting his finger on wounds and indicating points that need to be changed to 2022. Witnesses report that David was polite, but forceful in his words and that, without mentioning names, he did it so that everyone understood the collective and directed messages.

The 23 shirt used words like “valuing his career and the opportunity to be there doing what he loves, which is playing football”. Before the match, David demanded a different posture from the one he considered bad in the draw with Sport, three days before, and reinforced in the farewell of the season that the same was repeated against Santos. Nobody replied.

Reports indicate that coach Maurício Souza was also quite energetic in the free kicks against Santos. In the second half, however, the team conceded the goal and lost the match.

The ge learned from professionals who live the daily life of the club that there is dissatisfaction with the relaxed way in which some players conducted their day-to-day work throughout the year. The confrontational tone, often praised in this cast, is overdone and there is a tiresome insistence on always citing 2019 as an example for everything.

David Luiz demanded that players increasingly also assume their responsibility in the bad moments that Flamengo lived throughout the season. With Rogério Ceni, Renato Gaúcho and departments such as the doctor and physical preparation very on target, the athletes often questioned more internally than they shared the weight of the pressure moments.

Technical assistants such as Charles Hembert, by Rogério Ceni, and Alexandre Mendes, by Renato Gaúcho, and Marcelo “Fera” Salles found it difficult to assert themselves as the authority to carry out daily activities. If there were no open cases of indiscipline, there is a perception that the cast was not “working on the edge every day”, as in a catchphrase from David Luiz’s own interview with the Premiere.

– It’s up to us to work, to have the humility to recognize what we didn’t do well and that we have to improve a lot for next year. It’s up to us to understand that in football you have to have courage, willpower every day, work every day to the limit and this group needs to mature and grow. Those are the lessons.

As strong as the words were, David Luiz’s positioning resonated well internally with the directors and cast. He turned on a wake-up call for 2022 and further exposed the leading figure of the defender, who is praised for his posture, especially in terms of counseling and proximity to younger people. In a recent interview with FLA TV, Michael highlighted precisely this concern that David has in guiding his fellows.

– He’s a guy I saw a lot on TV. Working with him has been a very cool experience. He’s a guy who gives advice, an opportunity for us to grow and has his convictions. His experience counts for a lot. I’m a guy I like to listen to because I want to evolve in life. As he has this experience and wants to help me with something, I also really want it. I hear him a lot, he’s been very important to our squad because he’s helping us on and off the field. I hope he can stay a long time with us – said the 19 shirt.

It was David who came closest and comforted Andreas Pereira after the decisive mistake in the Libertadores final. The two, by the way, have a very close relationship in a group that also includes names such as Bruno Henrique, Pedro, Matheuzinho, Rodinei, among others.

David Luiz Pedro Flamengo Palmeiras Libertadores final

With the last commitment of 2021 to protocol in front of Atlético-GO, this Thursday, in Goiânia, Flamengo continues in search of a coach to centralize decisions in the next season. The final message for the players, in turn, was clear: the frustration with the absence of relevant titles this year is everyone’s responsibility.