Woman sleeps on the floor and has guinea pig gnawed bangs

Gara Sullivan, a 29-year-old man with a head of hair, was startled when she woke up without part of her bangs and hugged her pet guinea pig in her Kentucky home. Connecting the dots, she soon realized what had happened: the pet, a female named Dixie, chewed on her hair.

The story was told by Sullivan last week in a video on TikTok that has already passed the 8 million views mark. In the publication, she explains that she arrived home drunk, after a Thanksgiving dinner, and decided to sleep on her bedroom floor, hugging Dixie. When he woke up, the damage was already done.

“I went into the living room and my hair was there on the floor,” Sullivan told Kennedy News and Media. “(Dixie) didn’t even swallow – she just left them there. I didn’t feel anything, I was totally exhausted. It was the night before Thanksgiving and I drank too much,” she said.

Ironically, little Dixie is a kind of guinea pig that has practically no fur compared to others. Therefore, the hairdresser joked and said that the animal tore off its bangs because it was “jealous”.

Sullivan has two other guinea pigs and says he keeps them locked up, as chewing is a habit of the species.

Even after the chewed-up bangs episode, she considers Dixie to be the calmest of the bunch. “She sleeps a lot and doesn’t bite me. My other two are mean and won’t hesitate to bite you. Dixie is very cold – she only likes human hair!”