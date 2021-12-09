Woman will be compensated for moral damages after winning ring thinking it was 18k gold in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

After winning the ring thinking it was 18k gold, the woman will be indemnified for moral damagesDisclosure

Rio – A woman will be compensated for moral damages after winning a graduation ring thinking it was 18k gold, in Campos dos Goytacazes, in Norte Fluminense. The gift was bought by her godmother, almost 10 years ago, for the value of R$895, but after an expert examination, it was found that the piece was worth only R$76.

According to the Public Defender of the State of Rio de Janeiro, Regina do Carmo purchased the ring after watching the advertisement on a television program in October 2012. The product would be a graduation gift for her goddaughter, Laís Dias Silva. But as the piece was tight on the young woman’s finger, the family decided to take it to be enlarged into a goldsmith. It turns out that, after consulting several experts, they all found that it was actually a low gold product (less than 14k).

Laís’ mother went to the Public Defender’s Office in 2013 and got a letter that was sent to the company, which, in turn, stated that there was no evidence to prove that the ring sold was different from the one advertised. The family then decided to submit the ring to attachment at Caixa Econômica Federal, which found that, in fact, the product would cost only R$76.

The family appealed again and, in May of this year, after an expert examination requested by the Court of Justice, it was found that the ring was in fact produced with low gold and that its value would be around that indicated by Caixa. The expert pointed out that “the evaluated piece consists of a ring with an estimated gold content of less than 14k, not corresponding to what is mentioned in the Warranty Certificate, which states that the piece would be 18k”.

The company responsible for the sale must return the amount paid for the ring, in addition to paying compensation for moral damages in the amount of R$5,000, calculating interest and monetary correction.