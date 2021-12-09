World Health Organization reveals that vaccines are effective against Ômicron

THE World Health Organization (WHO) revealed, this Tuesday (07), that vaccines are effective against new Ômicron variant coronavirus, detected in South Africa, by protecting the infected who develop severe disease.

“There is no reason to doubt” that current vaccines protect Ômicron-infected patients against severe forms of covid-19, WHO Public Health Emergency Response Officer Michael Ryan said in an interview.

“We have very effective vaccines that have proven potent against all variants so far, in terms of disease severity and hospitalization, and there’s no reason to believe that’s not the case” with Ômicron, Ryan said, adding that studies are beginning. of the variant, detected only on November 24 and which has already been registered in about 40 countries.

