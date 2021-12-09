Xand Avião speaks for the first time after reconciliation with Solange Almeida

Xand Airplane and Solange Gomes, that together formed the band Aviões do Forró, left the fans very happy when they met again during the concert on the stage of Farofa da Gkay, a party created by the digital influencer and comedian Gkay.

In a post on his official Instagram account this Tuesday (7th), singer Xand Avião spoke after the reconciliation:

“I hope this moment can represent for you a tenth of the happiness it represented for us. After such difficult months that we’ve all gone through, this reunion came to make sure that nothing is forever…and thankfully. Forever always ends, and that’s the great beauty of life. Those who thought that this scene would never be repeated had to see one more certainty if they left. Thank you Sol, thank you Gkay, thank you to everyone in Brazil who was emotional with us. Whoever is an airplane already knows what to do in the comments”, he wrote in the caption.

Difficulties in the pandemic

Some time ago, singer Xand Avião gave an interview to Quem magazine and spoke about the adversities of the pandemic caused by Covid-19. At the time, the forrozeiro said that he had depressive moments during social isolation.

“I had several phases. I caught coronavirus right at the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, on March 15th. My wife and I (Isabele Temóteo) tested positive, but my children didn’t. We thought that when we went there to May, everything would come back, we could travel on vacation. When the end of April and the beginning of May came, I freaked out”, he said.

At another point, the artist said that he had to organize himself financially as many family members depended on his income from concerts to survive: “It’s not just staying at home, but my father depends on me, I help my sister, I have several of my people. family that depend on me. I had to organize my head to know what I was going to do financially speaking. People think we are millionaires, but there are many people who depend on us behind us. In addition to my family, there are my musicians, technicians, my office. With the live money, I’m trying to keep the technical part, my musicians. I’m holding them back because they’ve been with me for many years. But it’s tight. It’s not easy”, he confessed.