Xuxa cries after opening night in paquita style

Xuxa opened the Multishow 2021 Awards reminding the audience of the 1990s. The 58-year-old singer opened the night with a ‘paquita’ style presentation and cried while commenting on the LGBTQIA+ cause after the presentation.

“I’m very moved. Everyone knows that I defend the LGBTQIA+ cause a lot, and being able to make this presentation turns out to be an accomplishment as well,” said the artist in a conversation with splash.

The artist’s fans cited nostalgia when they saw Xuxa’s performance. “My childhood is represented”, said one of the children’s admirers.

Partnership with Majur

Xuxa opened the Multishow Award with transsexual singer Majur and praised the partnership, noting that she was thrilled to perform alongside the artist.

The two performed classics such as “Rainbow” and “Lua de Cristal”, taking everyone on a journey between past, present and future

Majur also performed in a paquita style, which was also commented on by fans. The audience highlighted the importance of representation during the show because it is a black singer.

“Finally”, celebrated one of the people who followed the presentation in a publication on Twitter.

Daughter of Xuxa, model Sasha Meneghel also praised the presentation in a chat with splash. “Too exciting. It was beautiful. She had told me she was leaving the ship, but I didn’t imagine it was all this production. It’s very beautiful.”

