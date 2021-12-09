Yesterday (06/12), Petrobras sold nine onshore oil exploration and production fields in Bahia for more than R$ 1 billion

Petrobras onshore oil and gas exploration fields

The nine onshore oil and gas fields in Bahia sold yesterday (06/12) by Petrobras went to a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroRecôncavo

Petrobras, informed last night (06/12) in a relevant fact to the market, that it has completed the sale of its entire stake in nine onshore exploration and production fields, jointly called Polo Miranga, located in the state of Bahia, to the SPE Miranga, wholly owned subsidiary of PetroRecôncavo (PetroRecôncavo).

According to Petrobras, after the fulfillment of the conditions precedent, the operation was concluded with the payment of US$ 47.7 million to Petrobras, already with the adjustments foreseen in the contract.

The amount received at closing is added to the amount of US$ 11 million paid to Petrobras upon signing the sales contract. The company will also receive the following installments, subject to adjustments: (i) US$80.1 million to be paid in installments over twelve, twenty-four and thirty-six months; and (ii) up to US$85 million in contingent payments related to future oil prices.

It is noteworthy that Petrobras continues to increasingly focus its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters, where it has shown a great competitive edge over the years, producing better quality oil and with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

About onshore oil exploration and production fields in Bahia

The Hub comprises the onshore fields of Miranga, Fazenda Onça, Riacho São Pedro, Jacuípe, Rio Pipiri, Biriba, Miranga Norte, Apraiús and Sussuarana, located in the state of Bahia. Petrobras is the operator with a 100% share in these concessions. Average production at Polo Miranga in 2021 was approximately 691 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 362.3 thousand m³/day of natural gas.

About PetroRecôncavo



PetroRecôncavo is a Brazilian oil and gas company, listed on the Novo Mercado of the Brazilian stock exchange – B3, operating in the revitalization and increase in the recovery factor of mature onshore fields, currently being one of the largest independent producers in the field.

The company acquired Petrobras’ stake in Polo Riacho da Forquilha in 2019. In 2020, it acquired a new exploratory block in the Potiguar Basin, and signed a purchase and sale agreement for Petrobras’ stake in Polo Remanso.