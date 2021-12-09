“You didn’t do more than an obligation”

Zeze di Camargo polemic when talking about Zilu Godoi in the documentary series It’s love, released by Netflix this Thursday (9). The countryman said that his ex-wife was always by his side, but that “did no more than an obligation”.

In testimony in the documentary, Zezé touched on a controversial point: the relationship with Zilu. Firm, the singer affirmed that it was her obligation to raise the children and accompany him in his professional commitments and that the ex didn’t do anything too much.

“Life for two, suffering belongs to both. She had her part, I had mine. She didn’t make me, she was the woman who was on my side. Now, to say that she made my success, that if it wasn’t for her… Sorry, she did no more than her obligation as a woman to be on my side“, he fired.

É o Amor touches the Camargo family’s wounds, who has lived in the spotlight for at least thirty years. One of the most striking episodes is precisely about the traumatic separation process between Zezé and Zilu, which ended up in the courts with an exchange of accusations.

Zezé Di Camargo and friction with Zilu

Since the separation, Zeze and Zilu live at war, despite some truce. In July, for example, the countryman used his Instagram profile to celebrate a victory over his ex-wife in court.

“A very happy day, something happened in my life that made me very happy that at the right time I’ll share it with you. Justice is late, but it doesn’t fail”, he said, who received support from Graciele Lacerda.

Revolted, Zilu vented on the occasion, making accusations on social networks. “The justice of men is flawed, but the justice of God is infallible…. and that’s what I trust!”, let her go.

“Unfortunately I was very immature, in the moment of emotion and despair I was signed all the documents he wanted me to sign. So much so that from a farm worth BRL 30 million, he gave me BRL 2 million”, he stated.

“But it’s like that, the justice of men always looks to the stronger side. He really won. I can even appeal a third time, but I don’t want more. What he gave me was little, but I’m going to make it happen and I can live very well with it, I’m living. I just wanted him to stop promoting himself on top of that”, declared the businesswoman.

The fight in court caused a rift in the familyThis is because Wanessa sided with Zezé Di Camargo in court, which left Zilu Godoi indignant. Despite this, mother and daughter overcame the friction.