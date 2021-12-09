Young man decapitates his sister with the help of his mother and shows his head to the neighbors

One 18-year-old man decapitated his 19-year-old older sister with the help of his mother. After decapitating her, he bared his head in front of the neighbors. The case happened last Sunday (5) in India.

According to NDTV, the crime is an alleged case of ‘honorable murder’, as Kirty ran away from home to get married and was pregnant. At the time of the crime, the victim’s husband was at the scene and was also nearly murdered, but managed to escape.

“Her husband, who was sick, was lying at home. He woke up to the noise of falling utensils and ran to the kitchen. The woman’s brother tried to kill him too, but he ran away ” said Kailash Prajapati, police officer responsible for the case

The young woman was making tea when she was attacked from behind. The victim’s mother held her by the legs while her brother used a scythe to cut off her head.

“The mother had visited her daughter a week ago. On December 5th, she returned with her son. The victim’s house is in the countryside. She was working in the field with her mother-in-law. Seeing her mother and brother, she left her work in the field and ran to greet them. She gave them both water and went into the kitchen to make tea. That’s when her brother came from behind and decapitated her” said the police

After committing the crime, the two took a selfie with Kirty’s head. Police sent the phone to the forensic lab to retrieve the photo. The accused surrendered at the police station and are now in prison.