Youth vs Corinthians: probable squads, embezzlement and where to watch

For the last round of the Brazilian Championship, Juventude and Corinthians face off this Thursday (9), at 9 pm, at the Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul.

On the one hand, the team from Rio Grande do Sul fights to escape the relegation zone. Papo arrives in Brasileirão’s final match as the first team in Z4 and needs to beat Timão and count on a defeat or draw by Bahia against Fortaleza, in Ceará, or a setback by Santos against Cuiabá, in Vila Belmiro, to stay in Series A.

If a tie against Corinthians, Ju will still have a chance of being in the elite of Brazilian football, but that will only happen if Bahia loses to Fortaleza.

To make matters worse, Juventude’s top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, striker Ricardo Bueno, could be embezzled, as he left the field in the first half of the duel against São Paulo, last Monday (6), in pain. The duo in charge of full-backs is also out, Michel Macedo due to contractual issues, as he belonged to Timon, and William Matheus suspended for the third yellow card.

On the Corinthians side, low is Róger Guedes, suspended. The Parque São Jorge club is already classified to the group stage of this Libertadores, the team’s main objective for this Brasileirão, and has no pretensions in this last round of the national competition.

YOUTH X CORINTHIANS



Local: Alfredo Jaconi, Caxias do Sul (RS)

Date and Time: December 9, 2021, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (FIFA/PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilla (FIFA/PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

Video Arbitrator: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Where to follow: Premiere, LANCE Real Time and in audio in the partnership LANCE/Voz do Esporte

YOUTH

Douglas; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and Guilherme Santos; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Sorriso and Capixaba (Roberson). Technician: Jair Ventura

Embezzlement: William Matheus (suspended); Michel Macedo and Rafael Bilu (contractual issues)

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel; Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Gabriel Pereira; Job Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement: Cantillo (physical transition); Ruan Oliveira (surgical revision on the left knee); Roger Guedes (suspended)