Youth vs Corinthians: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Juventude and Corinthians face off this Thursday, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship, in a game that could determine the relegation of the team from Rio Grande do Sul to Série B. The match takes place at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul, at 21:30 (GMT). O ge follow in Real Time, with videos of the main bids – click here to follow.

Alviverde treats the duel against the São Paulo club as the most important game of the season. Within the relegation zone, with 43 points, Juventude need to add points to try to avoid relegation. In case of victory, they will have to root for Bahia only to draw against Fortaleza or for Cuiabá to be defeated by Santos. With one point already added, they will root for the Bahian club to be defeated.

Already classified in the group stage of the Libertadores, with 57 points, Corinthians enters the field in the South in search of confirming its stay in the G-4, a position desired by Sylvinho’s technical committee and the players. For that, just win. If they lose or draw, they’ll have to cheer against Fortaleza in a duel with Bahia.

A victory for Corinthians could end up directly helping Grêmio, who need defeats by Juventude and Bahia to escape relegation. Besides, of course, winning his own game against Atlético-MG. All duels take place at the same time.

+ Check out the complete Brasileirão table

Renata Mendonça analyzes Juventude vs Corinthians, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Odinei Ribeiro and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Maurício Noriega.

+ Watch Youth vs Corinthians at Premiere. Sign here!

Real time: O ge follows all the bids, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

Youth – Coach: Jair Ventura

Left-back William Matheus is out for receiving the third yellow card. Right-back Michel Macedo and forward Rafael Bilu belong to Corinthians and are lacking. Finally, center forward Ricardo Bueno is doubtful due to a muscle injury, felt in the first half against São Paulo.

Who is out: William Matheus (suspended), Michel Macedo and Rafael Bilu (belong to Corinthians), Marcelo Carné and Élton (knee injury).

Probable lineup: Douglas; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster and Guilherme Santos; Dawhan, Jadson, Guilherme Castilho and Wescley; Sorriso and Capixaba (Roberson).

3 out of 5 Probable Youth to face Corinthians — Photo: ge Likely Youth to face Corinthians — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Youth

Corinthians – Coach: Sylvinho

Although he has already reached his goal in the Brasileirão, which was the direct spot for Libertadores, Sylvinho is still aiming for fourth place and, therefore, ruled out giving early vacations to the main players in the squad. The tendency is for Timon to have maximum strength in the duel away from home.

The exception is Róger Guedes, suspended by the accumulation of yellow cards. Three players fight for their position: defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, midfielder Gabriel Pereira and forward Gustavo Mosquito. Fagner and Gabriel, on the other hand, return after serving their suspension.

Who is out: Róger Guedes (suspended), Cantillo (muscle injury in the right thigh) and Ruan Oliveira (surgical review on the left knee).

Probable lineup: Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Gabriel; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira (Gustavo Mosquito or Du Queiroz); Job

4 out of 5 Likely Corinthians team to face Juventude — Photo: Ge.globo Likely Corinthians team to face Juventude — Photo: Ge.globo

+ Read more news about Corinthians