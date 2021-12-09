Zayla is sick with Tonico’s atrocity; know which· TV news

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will tremble with fear when he hears that Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) has unmasked Samuel (Michel Gomes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The good guy will be sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Colonel Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). The seamstress will be sick with the possibility of her lover discovering that she already knew that the engineer is Jorge in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In the brochure by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the deputy will notice that the ex-captive is his half-brother in the midst of the Paraguayan War (1864-1870). The jerk will be kidnapped by Solano López (Roberto Birindelli) and abandoned in a burning cabin, but Pilar’s fiance (Gabriela Medvedovski) will save the enemy from death.

“Samuel, look… Thank you, look, for having saved me”, will thank the evil man, embarrassed. “I wasn’t going to let you die like that,” the good guy will retort. Afterwards, the two will shake hands, and Tonico will notice a family birthmark on the boy’s forearm.

“Is that you?”, the villain will shoot when he realizes that Samuel is, in fact, Jorge. The politician believes the bastard was responsible for his father’s murder. The owner of the newspaper O Berro will then plot his revenge and get a warrant for the arrest of Pedro’s friend (Selton Mello).

In the scenes that will air on the coming 18th, Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski) will interrupt Pilar’s union with the engineer. “For everything! This marriage is a fraud. There is no such thing as Samuel dos Anjos! That black man at the altar is called Jorge. And, in addition to being a fake, he is a murderer. My father’s murderer,” the politician will scream. Borges (Danilo Dal Farra) will handcuff the former captive, who will be sentenced to life in prison.

Tonico will confront Zayla in the soap opera

Tonico discovers Zayla’s betrayal

Zayla won’t be able to hide her despair when she learns that her lover ordered the arrest of her ex-fiancé and will arouse the mistrust of the bastard. In the plot, the seamstress discovered the connection between Samuel and Tonico, but preferred to use the information to try to get the boy away from Pilar.

The young woman even blackmailed the doctor, but ended up having her plan thwarted by her own mother. The little villain, then, hid from the deputy that she knew who Ambrose’s alleged murderer was.

However, the mask of the princess of Little Africa will soon fall off, when the politician catches a conversation between her and Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) and Cândida (Dani Ornellas). Zungu leaders will be pressuring the daughter to find out if she was responsible for reporting Samuel to the police.

The corrupt person will interrupt the conversation and ask if the girl’s parents want to know the truth. “He’ll tell you everything. Tonico, please tell them how you found out,” the seamstress will ask, believing that the deputy will exonerate her.

“It was you who told me”, will point out the character of Alexandre Nero. “Your daughter wanted to end the marriage of Samuel and Pilar and told me everything”, will lie the evil one, leaving his lover in trouble.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#84 – What happened to Alex in Secret Truths 2?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.