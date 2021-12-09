Zenit draws with the brilliance of Brazilians, and Chelsea advances only in 2nd in the group – 12/08/2021

Zenit had a Brazilian show and a great goal in stoppage time to draw Chelsea by 3-3 this Wednesday (8), in Russia, for the Champions League, and prevent the English team from finishing with the first place in the group H.

Already classified, the current European champion entered with a mixed team and came out ahead with Werner, but took the turn with goals from Claudinho and the Iranian Azmoun. Full-back Douglas Santos and forward Malcom also shined with beautiful assists. Lukaku and Werner turned the tables in the second half, but Ozdoev equalized again in the 49th minute.

The result left Chelsea with 13 points, against 15 for Juventus, who beat lantern Malmö in the other game of the group. Zenit finished with five points, in third place, and will play in the Europa League.

Now, Chelsea will be in pot 2 of next Monday’s draw (13) and can take on other heavyweights, such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, already in the round of 16, which will be played in February 2022. Now, Juve , group winner, will be in pot 1.

The game

Chelsea took the lead after just 3 minutes of play. After a corner kick from the left, the ball passed by everyone in the area and found Werner, who only had to complete for the goal, almost on the line.

With a team full of reserves and improvisations — such as defensive midfielder Saúl on the left wing and full-back James in midfield — Chelsea was gradually giving ground to Zenit. Malcolm had a great chance of tying after receiving from Claudinho and getting in the face of goal, but he hit badly and stopped at goalkeeper Kepa.

Werner scored two goals and provided an assist, but it wasn’t enough for Chelsea to win Image: Olga Maltseva/AFP

Until, in five minutes, the Russian team tied and turned. At 38, Douglas Santos rose from the left and Claudinho escaped free behind Chelsea’s defense to complete a header into the net. And at 42, Malcolm gave a perfect pass to Azmoun, who dribbled Kepa and played for goal.

Chelsea improved in the second stage and tied in the 17th minute. Werner made a great move, tabled with Mount and left Lukaku cool, without a goalkeeper, to make everything the same again.

With more starters on the field, the English pressed until the turn reached the 40th minute: Pulisic dealt with Ziyech and found Werner, who submitted a strong submission. But at 49, Ozdoev landed a fantastic shot at the angle to decree the final score: 3-3.