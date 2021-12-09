Zico considers the positions of Flamengo’s board and Maracanã’s management as ‘lack of respect’ and says that Jogo das Estrelas will be held at the CFZ | Venetian Column



Zico(Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The traditional Jogo das Estrelas, promoted every end of the year by Zico, the greatest idol in Flamengo’s history, will not take place at Maracanã in 2021, and the subject caused discomfort between the former star, the current directors of the club and the responsible company across the stadium lawn, the Greenleaf.

According to Galinho, the decision by Flamengo, Maracanã management and Greenleaf to carry out works to change the stadium’s turf during the “Jogo das Estrelas” period, between Christmas and New Year, took the organization of the festive event by surprise.

In contact with Jornal O Dia, Zico gave his version of the facts, complained about the ‘pushing game’ between the parties to resolve the situation, said he had received invitations to play the Stars Game in another state, he revealed that this year the party will be at CFZ and considered lack of respect from the boards of Flamengo and Maracanã.

“The person who communicated us was Maracanã himself, Severiano. Just as he replied to the email in March that everything was set to have the Stars Game on the 28th, between Christmas and New Year, he arrived at the end of October and told him I couldn’t do it anymore because of the renovation that Maracanã was going to have. I talked to Landim (President of Flamengo), for about 30 minutes, he explained the whole situation to me and asked to speak to the company (Greenleaf, responsible for the maintenance of the I talked to them and they said they had no way and that it depended on Flamengo. I decided not to talk to anyone else and stay in this pushing game back and forth. I spoke to Bap (Flamengo’s VP of External Relations) and he said I was going to try for the 18th and I said I couldn’t because that game was always between Christmas and New Year, because people travel and already plan.”

With the case becoming public, Zico revealed that some States got in touch in order to offer a place for the “Game das Estrelas” to be held, but Galinho has already decided that the event will take place at the CFZ (Zico Football Center).

“Now we’re going to do it at the CFZ. Patience… May they be happy with their Maracanã. We started at the CFZ and we’ll end up here. No problem. Many states are offering themselves, but we don’t want to. The case it was like that, without taking it away. I hope it’s not another ‘fool me that I like’ this new field. They did it in 2014 and six years later they’ll do it again. But I hope they put a lawn there that no one else complains about. We (Jogo das Estrelas) always played in Maracanã with a lawn without great conditions. We never complained about that. It was never a problem.”

Report: So do you consider it disrespectful?

“Total,” Zico replied.