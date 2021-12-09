Zilu and Graciele disagree with the alleged betrayals of Zezé Di Camargo, who shoots at the ex in a documentary series: “He didn’t do more than the obligation”

The documentary series “É o Amor” was launched this Thursday (9), on Netflix, which brings an in-depth look at the personal affairs of the Camargo family. One of the topics discussed is the litigious divorce process between Zezé and Zilu Camargo, which shook the family structures for a while. In one of the five episodes, the countryman sent a controversial message to those who believe that his ex-wife played a key role in his career.

Without speaking out, the artist said that Zilu “didn’t do more than the obligation” to take care of the children and accompany him on professional appointments. “Life for two, suffering belongs to both. She had her part, I had mine. She didn’t make me, she was the woman who was on my side. Now, to say that she made my success, that if it weren’t for her… Sorry, she didn’t do more than her duty as a woman to be on my side”, shot.

alleged betrayals

According to Wanessa’s mother, the 32-year marriage to Zezé came to an end due to betrayals on the part of the musician. “I wouldn’t stay at the wedding the way it was. Imagining that he is unfaithful is one thing. Seeing infidelity is another one”, she pointed out, being contradicted by the current wife of the countryman, Graciele Lacerda – accused of being the pivot of the separation of the couple at the time. “He always had a relationship where he could do it all. The word that hurts is to say that I destroyed the marriage”, argued the influencer.

Zilu, who currently lives in Miami, USA, continued to vent, saying he is trying to find ways to forgive his ex. “If I had known that my life was going to take the direction it took, I would have remained completely anonymous. Nobody would know who Zeze’s wife was. Today, we really only speak through the lawyer. I want to learn to forgive, but I wanted this to come from his side (Zeze) also”, he argued.

asset sharing

Wanessa, who even denied Zilu in the process of sharing property in the divorce, confessed in the documentary that her parents’ separation was traumatic, remembering with great pain the day she was against her mother in court. The artist also denied that the matriarch had been coerced by Zezé to sign the documents of the division to give up some assets.

“Regardless of the media, I was always terrified that my parents would split up. I didn’t see all their things, the reasons for fights were always my father’s loyalty. I knew this was going to happen sooner or later. The most difficult thing was having lived with this place of fight”, commented.

Despite being executive produced by Zezé himself, with Wanessa Camargo and Marcos Buaiz (husband of the singer), “É o Amor” doesn’t hide anything and touches on different wounds in the family, such as the drama of the kidnapping of Wellington Camargo (Zezé’s brother) in 1998; the comparison between Wanessa and Sandy at the beginning of their career; the death of Francisco José de Camargo, patriarch of the family, in November of last year; the treatment of Graciele Lacerda to get pregnant and the absence of Luciano in the series.